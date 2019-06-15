Cross-sectoral partnerships are the most productive mechanism for Puerto Rico to prepare, mitigate and adapt to the challenges of rising sea levels, among other climate changes.

However, the need for partnerships transcends our shores. As a Caribbean island, Puerto Rico shares risks and opportunities with neighboring countries. Puerto Rico is called to build bridges in order to get the maximum benefit from this unity of efforts and knowledge.

If one thing became clear after the recent fourth meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery is that isolation is not an option when it comes to the potential climate impacts that Caribbean islands face.

It became clear during the meeting that sharing data and experiences from different sectors such as non-profits, government offices, the private sector, the academia, professionals, and communities speeds up efforts to build resilience. The same applies to collaboration between neighboring islands.

There are already more than a hundred specific and measurable projects to improve preparedness in critical areas for the region backed by the Clinton Foundation. A third of the commitments made at last week’s meeting is focused on Puerto Rico. Some cover the island; others have an effect at the local level, in municipalities or communities. But these projects, most of aimed at health care optimization, economic development, education and preparedness and response in case of disasters, require multisectoral support, particularly from the government. If successful, they can serve as a model for new efforts.

However, although the island was represented by leaders from the private and the third sectors, academics, and professionals, it did not have government participation at the meeting held on the neighboring island of Saint Thomas.

Puerto Rico is in the process of receiving an unprecedented federal allocation in order to achieve a fast disaster recovery and avoid losing lives again. However, the island is not alone in the region. Nor was it the only one affected by the 2017 powerful hurricanes or the only one to receive federal aid. Those responsible for the reconstruction should join exchange and regional collaboration platforms in order to improve such a crucial effort.

On the other hand, a solid reconstruction also requires that collaborative networks work closely with the communities because they have a clear perspective of the most affected by a disaster. This will allow to identify blind spots in planning, development and public policy.

Unquestionably, communities participation in actions to address climate change is vital. That´s why during the Fourth National Climate Assessment, scientists warn that solutions developed from these impact and response epicenters, particularly coastal ones becausethey are more vulnerable, may set precedents to develop effective responses in other regions.

Since Hurricane María struck the island, many communities with cross-sectoral support have been working on action plans and tasks in order to have disaster aid centers, storage of supplies and systems to provide water and power. They know that the government cannot do it alone. And they can contribute.