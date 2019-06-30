Washington – PROMESA’s third anniversary today finds the members of the Oversight Board in a limbo that still threatens to alter the pace of the debt restructuring process and the main decisions taken by its current members.

At a time when the Board overseeing the financial decisions of the Puerto Rican elected government is trying to speed up the public debt restructuring process and the approval this evening of the 2019-2020 budget, its members are guaranteed only two more weeks in office.

The U.S. Senate went into a new legislative recess on Friday without having yet examined the appointments of the Board.

When the Senate reconvenes on July 8, they will only have one week left to confirm the seven members of the Board and comply with the First Circuit Court of Appeals order requiring Senate confirmation after declaring unconstitutional the way in which they were appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Under this scenario, only a new extension of the stay granted by the appeals court – which the Board has been requesting for the last two weeks and faces the opposition from those who challenge the constitutionality of the appointments –, would prevent the fiscal entity from becoming inoperative on July 16.

According to Senate sources, the leadership of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, in charge of reviewing the appointments sent by President Donald Trump las June 18, has not yet received all the documents on the members of the Board. "The delivery of documents is in process," acknowledged Edward Zayas, Board spokesman.

Republican Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has made it clear that she intends that the appointments of the Board members follow the regular procedure, which would include meetings, at least a public hearing, and a voting session, before possible confirmation in the full Senate.

But not even meetings with committee members have begun, which makes it clear that unless there is an extension or that a last-minute measure might be decided to bypass the regular appointment procedure, the Board would be left inoperative in two weeks.

"It seems to me that the Circuit will extend that term (the stay)," said Carlo Altieri, former president of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the district of Puerto Rico, in stressing the importance for the system to maintain the debt restructuring process.

So far, in addition to the Puerto Rican government fiscal plan and budget control, the Board has reached debt restructuring agreements with COFINA and the Government Development Bank (GDB), and has preliminary agreements with a group of general obligations bondholders of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the Ports Authority and the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO).

Overall, they seek to restructure about $ 50 billion of the $ 72 billion in public debt held by the central government and its public corporations.

On June 18, just as President Donald Trump referred the appointments of the current seven Board members to the Senate for confirmation, the fiscal entity asked the First Circuit Court of Appeals to extend the order enabling those officials to continue making decisions on the public debt restructuring process until the Supreme Court decides on the case.

That day, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted all the motions to review the February 15 First Circuit decision, which determined that the members of the Board are principal federal officers, so they should have been directly appointed by the U.S. President and confirmed by the Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not only to review whether the appointments made by President Obama violated the Constitutional Appointments Clause but also if the First Circuit acted correctly when they validated the decisions made by the entity and allowing them to move forward with the process of debt restructuring and fiscal adjustments.

Six of the seven Board members: José Carrión III, Carlos García, David Skeel, Andrew Biggs, Ana Matosantos and Arthur González, were appointed by Obama based on a list of candidates recommended by Congressional leaders, as stated in PROMESA. The seventh member, José Ramón González, was appointed directly by Obama.

The Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (UTIER) and Aurelius investment firm have separately requested the First Circuit to reject the Board’s petition to extend the stay.

Both UTIER and Aurelius seemed pleased with the decision declaring the unconstitutionality of the appointments, as they have always argued, but they question that the panel validated previous Board actions and that they can continue making decisions.

They have also criticized the fact that the White House took four months to send the appointments to the Senate.

In that sense, Theodore Olson, Aurelius’ attorney and former Attorney General during the George W. Bush administration, argued that if they granted an extension at least until October – when the U.S. Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the case –, "the Senate will be stripped of any incentive to act on the nominations."

"Therefore, if the Board gets the extension it seeks, it is very likely that these (Board) members will complete their terms without being properly appointed," Olson added in the argument filed Friday.

Rolando Emmanuelli, UTIER’s attorney, said that courts must consider that "everything the Board has been doing since February 15, when they already knew their appointments were in question, is an act of incredible recklessness."

Preliminary debt restructuring agreements with PREPA creditors and a group of general obligations bondholders are two of the key decisions that the Board took after the First Circuit decided that the appointments were unconstitutional.

Emmanuelli believes that the Supreme Court will not only reaffirm the unconstitutionality of the appointments but that it will maintain its inclination against validating decisions of de-facto officials.

"PROMESA and the Board have already been an imposition", so validating decisions by people who were unconstitutionally appointed would further put pressure on the colonial wound, Emmanuelli and his colleague Jessica Méndez Colberg said in their argument filed before the First Circuit.

For its part, the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) objected to the approval of an indefinite stay, as it fears that the Board would try to obtain "the approval of adjustment plans and related key agreements that once completed, they will argue that they cannot be reviewed."

Experts predict that as soon as this week, the First Circuit will decide whether or not to extend the stay. This way, the Board would have time to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to ask for an extension of the date for their terms to expire while that Court decides on the case, which could happen before the end of the year.

Although the Supreme Court goes into recess this week, it continues to receive petitions.

If the extension is granted, as the Aurelius firm fears, another question arises and it´s whether President Trump will want to proceed with the appointment process of the current Board members. This appointment process is for current Board members is intended who end their three-year term on August 30, and many wonder if the White House will want to have two confirmation processes this year.

However, the Board has been active in Washington regarding the confirmation process of the current members.

The Board´s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko was in Washington two weeks ago attending meetings in Congress and with the federal government. According to her office, she also met with study groups.