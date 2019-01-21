Washington – While the government of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares is requesting hearings to the White House, political opposition on the island believes it is time to initiate joint actions and toughen responses to President Donald Trump's threats to cut disaster relief funds to Puerto Rico.

Juan Dalmau, Secretary General of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), urged the Rosselló Nevares administration to leave "the submission and genuflection path" behind and confront Trump.

The PIP Senator stated that the American government only respects those who gain its respect.

He stressed that the source of the problem is the political status and insisted that holding a referendum for Puerto Ricans to demand decolonization and the elimination of the Board that oversees the island´s finances would be ideal.

Meanwhile, Popular Democratic Party (PPD) representative Luis Vega Ramos said that the confirmation that Trump is opposed to allocating new disaster relief funds puts an end to the "strategy of appeasing" Trump, that, according to him, Rosselló Nevares and Jenniffer González have been using.

In written statements, Vega Ramos said that in addition to being a serious political and governmental defeat, it is a human failure.

Rosselló Nevares requested a meeting with President Trump to discuss the opposition of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to the additional $ 600 million in nutrition assistance funds that Congress recommended for Puerto Rico and the waiver for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from FEMA´s matching requirements regarding debris removal and emergency measures after Hurricanes Irma and María.