Washington – Democratic Representatives Raúl Grijalva and Nydia Velázquez agree that advancing the debate on Puerto Rico's political status in Washington requires another president and a Democratic Congress.

"With this Congress and this administration, that kind of process is not going to move forward," said Grijalva, Arizona representative and chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Both President Donald Trump and Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) have emphatically rejected the possibility of supporting Puerto Rico becoming a U.S. state, which curbs any effort to include that status alternative in a bill.

But, according to Velázquez (New York), within the same Democratic leadership, the main concern is that Puerto Rico gets out of the economic crisis, which she believes requires convincing Republicans that the island should have equal access to "certain programs, such as Medicaid."

Grijalva has not yet scheduled a hearing on the island's status, which would focus on reviewing Puerto Rico's political future instead of addressing the statehood proposal, as statehood supporters claim.

While focusing his attention on possible amendments to PROMESA, Grijalva said that the status hearing will "not necessarily" be held this year.

Last Tuesday, during the U.S. Supreme Court oral hearing on the constitutionality of the appointments of the Board members, Chief Justice John Roberts ruled out reviewing the old Insular Cases doctrine that declared Puerto Rico was an unincorporated territory, which belongs to, but is not part of the United States, and in which the federal Constitution does not fully apply.

Grijalva filed Friday a resolution calling Congress to recognize “the importance of supporting equal rights and upholding the interests of Americans living in the United States territories;” acknowledge “that the Insular Cases rest on racist and imperialist assumptions that have no place in the constitutional landscape of the United States;” and reject “the Insular Cases and their application to all present and future cases and controversies.”

Both Grijalva and Velázquez recognize that the problem is ultimately a matter that Congress -which has plenary powers over Puerto Rico based on the Territorial Clause of the U.S. Constitution- should resolve.

However, they insisted that they do not see it likely to reach a solution under Trump's administration and the current Congress, with a Democratic majority in the House and a Republican-controlled Senate. For Grijalva, “the environment here doesn´t favor” the process nor does it favor the success of that process.

Amid a possible process to impeach Trump, Velázquez said most of the efforts focusing the island should be directed to overseeing that the administration does not hinder the recovery of Puerto Rico.

"It is Congress that can change the course (of the relationships between Puerto Rico and the U.S.)... Many members of Congress are being told, from Puerto Rico and the states, that the decision has to be made in Puerto Rico. To a certain extent, it's the right thing to do, but on the other hand, the decision is up to Congress ... to tell Puerto Rico that these are the two options: statehood or independence," said Democratic Representative José Serrano.

In January 2014, Congress passed a bill that includes language allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to help finance, with $2.5 million, a referendum on the island to resolve Puerto Rico's political future, in exchange for the U.S. Attorney General approving the ballot with status alternatives and the educational campaign prepared by the State Elections Commission (SEC).

In 2017, the administration of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and the New Progressive Party (PNP) decided not to wait for the U.S. Justice Department's approval to hold the June 2017 referendum. Not complying with federal law, a low voter turnout (23 percent) and a boycott by opposition parties prevented Congress from validating the vote.