Starting July through June 2020, PREPA customers will receive a credit of $ 1.00 on their electricity bills for the $15.3 million that the public corporation overcharged after Hurricanes Irma and María.

On June 28, in a resolution and order, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau determined that PREPA incorrectly estimated the cost of public lighting. According to the Bureau, PREPA calculated the cost as if the lighting was 100 percent operational after the hurricanes. After correcting the error, it was found that there is a net credit of $ 15.3 million for customers.

The exercise took place as part of the conciliation of revenues that PREPA received between June 2016 and April 2019. During that period, there was a provisional rate of 1,299 cents per kilowatt-hour, which PREPA implemented to improve its liquidity. Since May, a permanent fee of 0.9948 cents has been charged.

"The main issue was the lighting payment. There was a large period, after the hurricanes, when it was charged and Puerto Rico was in the dark. A lot of the money is being returned for that," told PREPA Executive Director José Ortiz to El Nuevo Día.

The resolution and order, signed by the Bureau´s president and associate commissioners, states that PREPA is obliged to return $ 15.3 million to its customers starting this month. The process must be completed at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2020.

Ortiz did not anticipate inconveniences with returning this credit and assured that customers will receive it soon.

"It will be at a rate of $ 1.00 per month. The Bureau told us that we had to pay all of it during this fiscal year. We have about 1.5 million customers and if the total credit is $ 15.3 million, we are talking about $1.00 per customer per month," he said.

The Bureau warned that PREPA may face fines up to $ 25 for each day of non-compliance.

Multiple opportunities

In June 2016, the Bureau approved a provisional rate, which increased the cost of the kilowatt-hour by 1,299 cents which was implemented immediately to address the lack of liquidity in PREPA.

In January 2017, after finding that PREPA had overestimated its deficit by $ 45 million, the Bureau replaced the provisional rate for a permanent one of 1,025 cents or 21 percent lower. The first bills with the permanent rate were due in March 2017.

PREPA asked for a reconsideration and the Bureau found that the deficit was still overestimated by $ 6 million, so it adjusted the permanent rate and set it at 0.9948 cents or 23.7 percent lower than the provisional rate.

In May 2017, the Bureau ordered PREPA to implement the permanent rate and initiate the process to reconcile or credit the difference of 0.3042 cents with the provisional one. The credit was to be applied to the bill for the period the provisional rate was implemented.