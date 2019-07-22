



As Puerto Rico enters its second week of protests demanding Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares to step down, the Oversight Board reluctantly approved an extension of a contract between the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and Puma Energy that will result in the public corporation paying almost double what it paid for fuel.

The extension of the contract to Puma without a proposal or bidding process took place Saturday night when, according to Board´s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, the federal entity had no alternative. And this, said the official because PREPA asked to extend the contract just 48 hours before its expiration date. If it were not extended, the Board was told, PREPA had barely three to four days of fuel left to generate electricity, particularly in San Juan units 5 and 6.

That scenario, Jaresko said, would have opened the door to possible blackouts, right amid the institutional crisis Puerto Rico is facing.

Jaresko could not say whether there will be an increase in electricity bills. PREPA charges its customers a fuel purchase fee.

What Jaresko did indicate is that in the initial contract, PREPA paid Puma about $7 per barrel of diesel. According to the four-month contract extension, PREPA will pay $14.90 per barrel of diesel.

The Board alleges "neglect"

Board legal advisor Jaime El Khoury told PREPA Executive Director José Ortiz that the negligence shown by the lack of preparation, an insufficient process, poor transparency and the resulting cost to Puerto Rico's residents are “simply unacceptable.”

In the letter, El Khoury told Ortiz to deliver to the Board all the information and documents regarding the proceedings for PREPA to find other suppliers and those about conversations with Puma. This is because, according to the Board, when PREPA asked to extend the contract, it was already negotiating the terms of the agreement with that company.

El Khoury added in the letter that the Board expresses its disappointment with PREPA leadership “in the strongest possible terms” for the lack of regular, transparent and competitive process for contracting fuel that has put “us in the difficult situation in which we find ourselves today.”

"Forced" approval

"The Board had no choice," Jaresko told El Nuevo Día.

According to the document in the Comptroller’s Office contracts registry, Puma and PREPA signed a contract in 2017 for about $299 million which was to expire yesterday, July 21.

After Whitefish Holdings scandal over a contract to repair the power grid after Hurricane María, all contracts over $10 million must be reviewed by the federal entity.

Last May, PREPA asked the Board to extend Puma´s contract. Then, according to the Board's website, PREPA was seeking to extend the contract, paying Puma $463.7 million.

It took almost six weeks for the Board to reject PREPA's request, without explaining why.

Jaresko said that on June 14, when the Board refused to extend the contract, PREPA was instructed to open the competition process.

According to the Board director, good practice in the industry would have been for PREPA to seek alternatives to Puma's contract at least six months before its expiration date.

Instead, according to Jaresko, PREPA did not seem to do enough to get other suppliers to bid. Based on information received by PREPA, when those proposals came, Jaresko said, proponents said they needed at least three weeks to start supplying fuel.

Thus, Puma would be the only company capable of continuing to supply fuel. Puma supplies fuel through lines connected from its facilities to PREPA. Meanwhile, other proponents would have to set logistics to supply fuel from barges to lines connected to the public corporation infrastructure.

"This is one of the main problems we face," admitted Jaresko, recognizing that the lack of transparent competition processes affects the government's fiscal performance.

Against the fiscal plan

Jaresko said that what PREPA did is contrary to the corporation's fiscal plan and stressed that the extension of Puma's contract was on the condition that PREPA immediately starts a bidding process so that in November -when the extension to Puma expires-, there can be a supplier selected following a regular transparent process.

The extension to the contract without a bidding process or competition arises amid an investigation by federal authorities into contracts awarded by PREPA, including the BDO Puerto Rico contract and allegations involving the firm's former partner, Fernando Scherrer, for conspiring with contractor Alberto Velázquez Piñol to win contracts in the Rosselló Nevares administration.