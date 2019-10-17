Three years after its approval, PROMESA has given Puerto Rico the necessary relief to try to resolve its fiscal precariousness. The moratorium on payment to creditors has given the government, together with the Oversight Board, the space to organize its finances, address pressing issues and renegotiate its debts.

It has taken time, but PROMESA is beginning to yield results. The most important so far is the imminent end of the state of bankruptcy, if the PROMESA Title III Court approves the debt adjustment plans of the central government and the Electric Power Authority renegotiated by the Board and the government with the creditors.

Among other successes, the Board challenged the validity of a $ 8.5 billion debt under the General Obligations and the Retirement System Administration bonds; It has submitted to Court a proposal to reduce the government’s original obligations from $ 35 to $ 12 billion, and it renegotiated $ 22 billion with creditors including the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina) and the Government Development Bank.

But renegotiation is only part of the mission of PROMESA. It is indispensable to set a fiscal path for Puerto Rico to comply with, so that the government can fulfill its obligations. The goal is to reach balanced and sustainable budgets.

In addition to achieving this, the Board has yet to promote the reforms that it proposes as a basis for economic development. This is the case of labor, energy and permits reforms, among others that are still moving slowly.

For both purposes the collaboration of all branches of government is imperative. Just as teamwork allowed for renegotiation with creditors, the government must embrace the Board as an ally.

Dialogue led the agency to approve last year a $ 345 million fund for changes in systems and processes to facilitate the important goal of improving the business climate on the island. The Board also reviewed the fiscal plan to involve municipalities in the search for financial viability for local governments.

Entities designed by Congress to solve Puerto Rico’s fiscal bankruptcy, PROMESA and the Board have not been exempt from controversy. Only this week, the agency had to defend before the U.S. Supreme Court the validity of the appointments of its members, whose constitutionality has been challenged. It will also have to defend its administration soon before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, which evaluates the effects of the statute’s enforcement. The uncertainty generated by both processes is a serious challenge.

Overall, the bankruptcy of the government has cost the island nearly $ 1 billion. Of this, $ 360 million has been used to pay attorneys’ and consultants’ fees. But it should be remembered that both PROMESA and the Board, and the expenses associated with overcoming bankruptcy, exist because of the historical inability of Puerto Rico’s administrations to keep public finances in order.

Therefore, the government must assume with discipline a responsible and sustainable fiscal culture that allows it to respond to its obligations, provide citizen services, and boost economic development.

The Board has indicated that its existence could be extended over the next four years. It anticipated that the first balanced budget could be achieved for fiscal year 2020-2021.