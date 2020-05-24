In celebrating the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) the United Nations stressed that biodiversity loss threatens essential aspects of the planet, including human health itself.

On the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity, May 22, the organization stresses that “biological resources diversity resources are the pillars upon which we build civilizations.” The UN highlights, for example, that fish provide 20 percent of animal protein to 3 billion people and that more than 80 percent of the human diet is provided by plants. It also stresses that "despite all our technological advances we are completely dependent on healthy and vibrant ecosystems for our water, food, medicines, clothes, fuel, shelter and energy".

The UN also notes that scientific studies consider that biodiversity loss could increase cases of zoonoses or diseases transmitted from animals to humans.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to reflect on human behaviors that do not contribute to harmony with the rest of the species on the planet. At the same time, this historical moment must mark a turnaround that will allow us to pass or expand and faithfully enforce laws focused on the conservation of our precious natural resources.

Some steps towards that goal, scientists insist, include reducing fossil fuel burning, deforestation, especially in high ecological value areas like the Amazon, and regulating indiscriminate fishing and hunting. Unregulated industrial activity, associated with increased environmental pollution, has to be part of a change that can no longer be postponed.

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the international debate on planetary conservation stalled. Plans projected for years seeking a progressive reduction of greenhouse gases with agreements articulated in the Kyoto Protocol, valid until 2020, were not supported by countries like the United States and China.

Those refusals turned their backs on expert voices with new evidence on the impact of global warming, linked to harmful human activities. They ignored evidence such as the devastation caused by frequent extreme hurricanes, and by wildfires such as those that destroyed 21 percent of Australia's forests in 2019.

Puerto Rico has not escaped the fury of global warming messages in the form of hurricanes, earthquakes, coastal erosion, floods, and droughts.

The lack of a broad consensus on the value of biodiversity makes it difficult to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the UN. These goals encourage affordable, non-polluting energy, responsible production and consumption, and protection of terrestrial, coastal and marine ecosystems, among others.

Reports by conservation organizations indicate that at least one million plants andanimals are in danger of extinction. They estimate that humans impact on 66 percent of marine resources and 75 percent of land resources.

The loss of global biodiversity has a direct impact on human survival. In this sense, ecologist Donald Falk stresses that “species are like bricks in building construction, we can lose one or two dozen bricks without the house wobbling, but if 20 percent of the species disappears, the entire structure destabilizes and collapses".

Today, nature´s magnificent reaction to the reduction of human activities as the main measure against the COVID-19 pandemic must mark a new reality in which business, commercial and domestic practices allow to restore the planet's damaged resources.