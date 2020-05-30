Puerto Rico currently shows of the lowest prevalence rates of COVID-19 in any U.S. jurisdiction and may become one of the few places in the world to control the pandemic that has shaken the lives of millions and destroyed countless economies, according to data released yesterday by the Public Health Trust, a non-governmental and non-profit entity without any ties with the government.

The data, however, dates back to the period before the partial reopening of the economy that started earlier this week, and the success of the island in handling the situation from now on will depend on continuing with social distancing strategies, mass molecular testing, and strengthening and integrating different contact tracing initiatives already operating in several municipalities.

"We understand that in a not too distant future if physical distance measures continue in Puerto Rico, we will reach the same point that New Zealand reached," said Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, acting director of the PRPHT, in referring to that island in the Pacific which at the end of April declared that without widespread community contagion, they had defeated COVID-19.

"That could be a reality for us in a not too distant future," Rodríguez Orengo said.

The Trust says they reached this conclusion after this week, the island achieved an important goal in the battle against COVID-19: at least 100,000 molecular tests were performed in the island's six main private laboratories: Borinquen Laboratories, Core Plus Laboratories, Immuno Reference Laboratories, Ponce Health Sciences University, Quest Laboratories, and Toledo.

The Trust´s data does not include tests done at some other small laboratories on the island, nor the approximately 12,000 molecular tests performed by the Health Department's laboratory, which has not disclosed the number of tests done for a month. The Trust does not include these tests the Health Department is believed to have performed because the organization lacks information on how Health collects and validates the data. Health Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano has provided different figures regarding the tests performed.

The Trust does not include serological tests that have been widely used on the island allegedly for diagnosis, even by the government, despite several warnings that these tests should not be used to determine who is infected with COVID-19.

47 in the world

The figure of 100,000 tests means that Puerto Rico is currently doing 3,170 tests per 100,000 inhabitants, which places the island in 47th position in the global list including 215 countries. A few weeks ago, the island was among the jurisdictions with less testing.

Besides, the data allow us to conclude with considerable certainty that currently, the prevalence of COVID-19 is 1.6 percent, which is the percentage of positive cases among those who have been tested.

When molecular testing began in Puerto Rico on March 26, the prevalence rate was 10.5 percent and by April 5 it was still 9.4 percent. The prevalence of 1.6 percent is the average since the virus arrived on the island in March. But the percentage of new cases during the past week has been less than 1 percent, said Ilia Toledo, president of Laboratorio Toledo, which has performed 36,000 molecular tests.

Los salones de belleza reabrieron este martes tras la entrada en vigor de la nueva orden ejecutiva que permite su reapertura.

La apertura de salones de belleza se suma a restaurantes y comercios al detal.

La panadería Kasalta en Condado reabrió sus puertas con estrictas medidas de seguridad que incluyen la toma de temperatura a clientes.

Todo servicio en cualquier salón de belleza, según la nueva orden ejecutiva, deberá coordinarse mediante cita previa.

En la panadería y restaurante el Sobao en Condado un cliente expresó que "le dieron ganas de llorar" cuando se sentó a comer en la mesa.

La orden ejecutiva exige que se garantice la seguridad de las empleadas y empleados, así como de la clientela como medida de prevención contra el COVID-19.

En la mayoría de los casos, estos salones se deben regir por el horario que establece la orden ejecutiva que comprende de lunes a sábado de 9:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m.

La orden ejecutiva establece que todo restaurante debe disminuir su capacidad de clientes dentro del lugar a 25% en aras de mantener seis pies de distanciamiento social.

Casi todos los comercios han apostado a colocar cristal acrílico en las áreas donde ubican las cajas registradoras para disminuir el contacto entre empleados y clientes.

This week, the prevalence is .4 percent. "That's great," said Toledo. Alaska, Hawaii, and Montana are now the only U.S. jurisdictions with a prevalence of less than 1 percent over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the U.S. prevalence over the last week is 5.3 percent.

Data such as that produced by the Trust is usually published by governments. But that has not been the case here because the Health Department has not been able to carry out an operation that would allow it to receive, process, or interpret data from laboratories or other private or academic bodies working to fight the COVID-19.

It wasn't until mid-April that the agency launched a website for private laboratories to upload their data. Before that, it was done manually. This week, the Health Department asked the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics for two months, which were granted, to bring order to its chaotic data collection system.

As of yesterday, the Health Department had reported 3,647 positive COVID-19 cases. But most of those cases (2,354 or 65 percent) come through serological tests “results”, which cannot be used to diagnose who has the disease, because of their high margins of error and because they do not determine who has the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but who may have already had it.

For example, two weeks ago, the Education Department ordered the closure of 32 school cafeterias because 50 employees tested positive for the virus. However, none of them tested positive for the molecular test later. As of yesterday, 132 people had died from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, according to official statistics.

The Trust collected the data from the molecular tests by setting up its monitoring system that includes three meetings a week among laboratories directors both to share information and to help each other in the challenge of getting the materials for these tests.

Dr. Rodríguez Orengo said the data shows that the prolonged quarantine ordered by the Governor in mid-March had positive results because it contained the spread of the virus. However, he insisted that to keep the level of infections low, physical distancing, mass testing, and contact tracing measures must continue.

Daniel Colón Ramos, a Yale University neuroscientist and a member of the Science & Technology Trust, to which the Public Health Trust is part, said the data released by Dr. Rodríguez Orengo makes him think that Puerto Rico has the opportunity to be one of the few places in the world that could open completely. "But it has to be done right," he said.

On alert until a vaccine is available

COVID-19 will not go away or stop being a threat until there is a vaccine. But it is considered to be "controlled" if the level of contagion is so low that it allows for a basically normal life with adequate precautions and appropriate monitoring systems to detect if at any time or place it is getting out of control, including monitoring who is arriving on the island.