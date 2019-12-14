Changes in Puerto Rico Ports Authority executives must become an opportunity to provide the entity with the stability to advance modernization projects that ensure greater competitiveness in Puerto Rico’s air and maritime platforms, in line with economic development goals.

The operations of this public corporation are closely related to the economic performance of the island. It is, therefore, crucial to strengthen its capacity to effectively coordinate implementations with other public agencies and with private sectors also related to the island’s growth. The success of tourism activities and the export and import of goods depends on the effective management of maritime and air platforms.

The importance of encouraging private sector investment and collaboration to boost the growth of metropolitan and regional port operations is clear.

Prioritizing projects to renew its infrastructure after the damage caused by the 2017 Hurricanes and the new needs of the cruise industry and airlines are among the biggest challenges for the public corporation. This should contribute to the growth of tourism and the exchange of goods and services.

Ensuring a safe and well-designed infrastructure for cruise operations, cargo vessels, as well as commercial or private aircrafts, entails administrative dynamism and harmonious coordination with federal regulatory agencies and the private sector.

The Ports Authority has long contributed to the flow of air and sea passengers, as well as to the movement of cargo in the Caribbean. The corporation's leadership must firmly assume the commitment to increase that responsibility.

According to the island´s government, 8.9 million passengers have arrived in Puerto Rican airports. Of this total, 1.2 million have used regional airports. 1.6 million visitors also arrived on the island in nearly 500 cruise ships that dock here every year, proving the importance of maintaining this vital infrastructure for the economy in optimal conditions.

Recently, the American Society of Civil Engineers highlighted that Puerto Rico should include the poor conditions of ports infrastructure in its priority list. The entity stressed the importance of implementing adequate maintenance plans for these buildings to ensure their long-term use in good condition. Recognizing this challenge, the government is considering a public-private partnership to repair, design, build, finance, maintain and operate the main port facilities of San Juan.

The goal is to have high-quality facilities for cruise and cargo ships as an incentive for economic development. The changes include having more capacity for mega cruise ships, which are increasingly popular worldwide. In parallel, the Port Authority has considered the privatization of regional airports, while having repair and improvement projects in those facilities.

In 2017, as part of a capital improvement plan, the Ports Authority allocated $ 66.3 million for renovations in maritime facilities and regional airports including those in Aguadilla, Ponce, Isla Grande, Ceiba, Arecibo, Humacao, Mayagüez, Vieques, and Culebra.

Although the corporation has recognized the need for substantial investment to maintain and improve island port operations, administrative consistency to drive crucial projects has been insufficient. There is also an urgent need to address long concerns regarding cruise ship operations and having San Juan as a base or stopover port. Instability cannot be rooted in an economic sector that is key to the island.