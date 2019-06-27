Christian SobrinoVega, executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), revealed yesterday that he will go to Washington D.C in the coming weeks to meet with federal officials in order to reaffirm that the government of Puerto Rico is operating as usual, despite the abrupt removal of Treasury Secretary and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Raúl Maldonado Gautier earlier this week.

Yesterday, at a roundtable with reporters, just 48 hours after his appointment to both positions held by Maldonado Gautier, Sobrino Vega said he had never heard of “an institutional mafia” or anything similar within the Treasury Department.

“That the departure of Raúl (Maldonado) shook some, I understand, but here we are facing the situation,” he said.

Sobrino Vega said the impression he has from Washington regarding the events surrounding the Treasury Department and La Fortaleza is that of something “bizarre.”

“I have had several conversations in Washington,” Sobrino Vega said, adding that in the coming weeks he will go to the federal capital to personally meet with different federal government and Congress officers.

He said he spoke with officials from the U.S. Treasury, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, the White House, and that he sent messages to offices of U.S. representatives and senators who work Puerto Rican affairs, as well as Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.

He said another administration official - who he did not identify – would have contacted the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

On Monday, Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares removed Maldonado Gautier after the former secretary revealed to the media that he had been subject of extortion and that he was dealing with “an institutional mafia” in the agency he headed. The situation, revealed the former official, would have forced him to appear before the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Less than six months ago, Maldonado Gautier became the target of accusations when it was revealed that his son, Raúl Maldonado Nieves, was working for several Treasury contractors and other government agencies.

Then, Rosselló Nevares let Teresita Fuentes Marimón leave the agency and, ignoring the public accusations against Maldonado Gautier, kept him as his trusted man in the Treasury Department, as CFO and director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

After the dismissal of Maldonado Gautier, his son revealed to the press and on social media that Rosselló Nevares was involved in acts of corruption, which the governor denied.

The governor then repeated his administrative strategy and appointed Sobrino Vega to the powerful positions previously held by Maldonado Gautier, government CFO and acting director of the OMB.

Concentration of power

Asked about concentrating power in his hands, Sobrino Vega, who at times was smiling, said yesterday that he does not work alone. He explained that he has several working teams in charge of the different issues in FAFAA, as well as in the implementation of the fiscal plan and that he would try to do the same in the OMB and as CFO.

In addition to leading FAFAA, the role of CFO and OMB acting director, Sobrino Vega also chairs the Government Development Bank (GDB) and its subsidiaries, as well as the Infrastructure Financing Authority (AFI, Spanish acronym).

He assured he will not receive additional pay for his new roles.

When asked how he will perform his CFO duties when the Treasury organic law establishes that government accounting is the competence of that agency, Sobrino Vega said that FAFAA organic law also impacts on the island's General Accounting Law, so he does not anticipate conflicts.

In that sense, he said he would talk with the acting Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea to identify the most effective way to establish a direct relationship with agency heads and their finance teams.

Sobrino Vega added that he will meet with the government's external auditors to ensure compliance with the schedule for the release of the government's financial statements, which he described as a high priority.

As for the OMB, his proposal is to evaluate the agency's operations but anticipated that immediately, he would allocate more resources to that entity due to the loss of a good part of its staff.

Sobrino Vega said he thinks it would be appropriate to move the Old San Juan OMB headquarters to an area like the Minillas Government Center in Santurce. This is to make it easier for the agency to have more frequent interaction with the rest of the government agencies.

Asked how these corruption allegations may affect the position of the government before the Oversight Board, Sobrino Vega argued that the government's rejection of pension cuts is “a legal position”.

Meanwhile, Sobrino Vega indicated that he would not comment on the budget process followed by the Legislature and the Board until he has the document finally approved.

Parés Promises Continuity

Meanwhile, three days after assuming the position at the Treasury Department, Parés Alicea met with the agency's main contractors and trusted employees to assure them that he will continue the projects that were being developed under Maldonado Gautier.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Parés Alicea said he didn't know about the allegations made by his predecessor about an “institutional mafia” at the Treasury, including unauthorized access to taxpayers data and influence peddling.

On the other hand, he announced that he will not participate in anything related to Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, a company where he worked before 2017.

“I don't know (that there was such an ongoing investigation). However, if I were in a similar situation, I can assure you that I will make all the necessary administrative decisions and referrals so that people who are misusing resources are held accountable,” he said.

He also tried to distance himself from Maldonado Gautier's expressions.

Parés Alice –who until Monday was Maldonado Gautier's right-hand man- said he does respect the employees of the Treasury Department and added that he has to describe part of the expressions “as unfortunate.”

His priority, he said, will be to give continuity to the recruitment process of part of the contractors “who are essential for the department operation.”