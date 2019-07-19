After close to a week of unprecedented protests demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló —following the leak last Saturday of private texts between Rosselló and close aides filled with sexist and homophobic attacks, as well as possible instances of illegal activity— officials in Rosselló’s own New Progressive Party (NPP) have gone on high alert, with worries that the scandal that envelops the administration may permanently affect the future of one of the two dominant political parties on the island, as well as increasing frustration over Rosselló’s stubbornness to remain in power.

Early Friday, Rosselló convened high-ranking members of the party, which pushes for the island commonwealth to become a U.S. state, to a general meeting at a date yet to be determined, to discuss options related to the governor’s political future. Rosselló, who has refused to step down as governor or as NPP president, has faced criticism from party members like Senate president Thomas Rivera Schatz and House speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez, both of which were targets of mockery and insults in the explosive chat document, which spans 889 pages.

Earlier this week, Méndez said he was open to “negotiate” the terms for Rosselló’s ouster with the governor, after the House speaker put together a legal team to explore the possibility to start an impeachment process.

At the onset of the scandal —following a series of partial leaks of the controversial group chat, as well as FBI arrests of top cabinet officials on corruption charges earlier last week— other NPP officials like the island’s non-voting member of Congress, Jenniffer González, called on the governor to undergo “a period of introspection.” Come Friday, González has changed her tune, calling on Rosselló to step down as president of the NPP.

“The situation Puerto Rico finds itself in is unsustainable,” said González in a Twitter post. “It doesn’t represent the postulates of equality that forged the birth of the NPP. Rosselló must separate himself from our institution’s presidency and resign from the post. The call has come for us leader to act now.”

Although González fell short of calling for Rosselló to step down as governor, other noteworthy NPP figures, among them former Puerto Rico governor Luis Fortuño, have taken such a step. “Puerto Rico’s future is at stake, and [the figure of Rosselló] makes impossible to move to the next chapter in our history,” said Fortuño in a statement Thursday. “Holding on to your chair makes this process more difficult for everyone. For your sake, your family’s, our political ideal and Puerto Rico, let another finish your term.”

Bayamón mayor Ramón Luis Rivera, one of the most oft-mentioned candidates to possibly replace Rosselló, echoed such sentiments. “I have no doubt that in your heart you want the best for Puerto Rico, but it is next to impossible under these circumstances,” Rivera said in an open letter published Thursday. “On the other hand, to expose (the governor) to an impeachment process would further contribute to this standstill, due to the time it would take, and it would cause more distress in the people, his collaborators and fellow party members.”