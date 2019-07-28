Brazil, 1992. Fernando Collor de Mello, a 40-year-old photogenic president. He had only been in office for two years when his brother accused him of running a criminal enterprise from the presidency. Congress hesitated to start an impeachment process. 750,000 people marched in Sao Paulo on September 22, 1992, demanding the impeachment of the president. Collor de Mello resigned on December 29, 1992.

Guatemala, 2015. Investigations by a U.N. agency link President Otto Pérez to a customs fraud and corruption scheme. The president clung to his seat despite accusations against 27 collaborators, including his vice president. Thousands of Guatemalans took to the streets for weeks to demand his resignation. Pérez resigned on September 2. That same day he was arrested. He is still in jail.

Puerto Rico, 2019. Ricardo Rosselló, 40, photogenic, the son of a former governor. Two agency heads were accused of corruption. His closest collaborator is also under investigation. A leaked profane and offensive leaked Telegram chat showed Rosselló and his top aides targetting vulnerable sectors and possibly committing illegal acts. Puerto Ricans took to the streets and for two weeks participated in colorful, imaginative and massive protests. Rosselló resigned on July 24.

The resignation of democratically elected heads of state before their terms are concluded, without the use of force, is among one of the rarest things in politics. Protests often get authorities to stop doing something. But to have a head of state stepping down just because the people protest is rarely seen.

With Rosselló's resignation this week, Puerto Rico joins a very select list of countries whose people, fed up with corruption, incompetence, and abuse, say "enough is enough" and force the ousting of their democratic leaders without having completed their terms.

The effects of this milestone on the Puerto Rican psyche, on the image we have of ourselves and how the world sees us, will perhaps be studied for generations. But they are already beginning to appear. In Colombia, Venezuela and even in the U.S., among other countries, there have been comments from people wondering why they have not achieved the same milestone.

In Argentina, the press spoke of "the Puerto Rican rebellion." The feat has been discussed all over America and in other parts of the world. "Somehow this vindicates Puerto Ricans before the world because imaginaries outside the island are not exactly generous about us. If you take a look, Latin America has always seen us with some suspicion and contempt," says psychoanalyst Alfredo Carrasquillo.

For Carrasquillo, what happened during the protests against Rosselló served as mourning for Hurricane María. "María was a traumatic event that did not allow us to mourn. Firstly, because we had to survive and, secondly, because of all the clumsiness that came along at the moment. It was an accumulation of pain, for the deaths, for the health system collapse, for all the mismanagement in the processes. Nobody will ever convince me that the outrage triggered by the chat was related to the sexual content. Above all, it was indignation for the dead," Carrasquillo said.

In Puerto Rico, the effect can be even more powerful. For too long, Puerto Ricans seemed to be resigned to passively suffering all the evils that came upon them. Protests were scarce and, as House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez said, always with "the same old people. This time, something changed dramatically. People of all generations, social status, and even political affiliation were on the streets demanding, first, "Ricky, resign" and then, more.

Yarimar Bonilla, a political anthropologist who has long been studying the reaction of Puerto Ricans before adversity, says that after the experience of the last few weeks, everything will be different on the island.

"Beyond what we gained by Ricky´s resignation, we gained that now we see ourselves as political actors, we recognize our political capacity. This victory, for an island that´s been depressed after María, always thinking that we had achieved neither statehood nor independence, suddenly we realize that we have political capacity, that we can reach a place, that we are not softies, nobody is going to take that away from us," said Bonilla, who stressed the importance of artists like Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, and Residente joining the campaign.