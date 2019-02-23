There are new studies that show the high cost of Cabotage Rules for Puerto Rico and that should be part of the analysis included in the request for a –at least- partial waiver during the reconstruction process.

These studies, commissioned by different organizations - mostly from the food industry - argue that the Jones Act reduces competitiveness and jobs in Puerto Rico but the shipping industry disagrees with them. A full analysis of the available data is required since having clear evidence strengthens any effort in Washington to open the door to development opportunities.

Also and to advocate for the most favorable conditions, Puerto Rico needs a common front that includes the diaspora and companies that use maritime transportation.

According to these studies, Cabotage Rules increase the cost of living for Puerto Ricans. One concludes that maritime transportation costs are more than double and prices increase by $ 1,000 million. This equates to a 7.2 percent tax - about $ 300 per household, each year - which Puerto Rico, with almost half the population below the poverty line, pays for food and beverages.

By rejecting the results, the shipping industry defends a closed service model. They argue that direct routes between Florida and Puerto Rico offers agility and security in the transportation of perishable goods.

Transparency should prevail over opposing visions. One of the studies recommends the state government to order the disclosure of maritime transportation costs, as is the norm in other ports. This is required, for example, to gasoline wholesalers, banks and insurers, as part of the principle of free competition in the United States.

Contrary to this precept, the so-called Cabotage Rules or the Jones Act, of 1920, requires the use of U.S.-flagged, U.S.-owned and U.S.-crewed ships - which are more expensive - for the transportation of goods between US ports. Its origin was based, on one hand, on considerations of national security unrelated to current challenges. On the other, it responded to the interest of developing the merchant marine to expand the domestic and foreign trade of the United States. Puerto Rico is the only territory fully subject to the provisions of the statute. The US Virgin Islands are exempt from it.

According to one of the studies, conducted by the local company Advantage Business Consulting, during the crisis caused by Hurricane María in 2017, the need for transportation related to the emergency significantly reduced the space available for regular shipments. Consequences go beyond the island, which imports more than 80 percent of its food. Here, we produce medical equipment and medicines for the rest of the world.

Other difficulties related to the exclusive use of U.S. shipping companies have appeared before. Executives from importing companies revealed -for the study- that the sinking of the El Faro, in October 2015, caused logistical challenges that lasted until two months after the tragedy.

Another study, conducted by the firm John Dunham and Associates, from New York, states that, from every perspective, the Jones Act contributes to the island´s poor economic situation: it represents $ 586.9 million more in transportation costs, $ 1.1 billion more in prices and up to 13,250 less jobs.

Such a scenario constitutes an unfair burden for an island affected by an economic crisis aggravated by the recent catastrophe.

The Advantage study recommends, as a first option, to eliminate the regulations or, alternatively, grant a five-year waiver to the island. Last year, the government requested a waiver from the Jones Act to transport natural gas -a key resource of the current energy plan-. Then it was estimated that the measure would save $ 800 million only on transportation costs in a ten-year period.