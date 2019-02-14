The legislative bill that seeks to ban non-reusable straws in Puerto Rico offers a valuable look to the urgent challenge of solid waste reduction, however it falls short in providing a comprehensive plan for the island to minimize the ecological damage caused by plastics.

Reducing the abuse of this polluting material and adopting a reusable and recycling culture are responsibilities to be shared between the government, industries, businesses and the rest of society. It is urgent for the State to design a clear public policy, educate and provide the platforms that will make that policy effective. Citizens should also be aware and take action to reduce the environmental impact of their daily activities.

According to the document, each year, people use more than 175 billion straws around the world, that take centuries to decompose. Most of this waste ends up in the sea. It is estimated that the global population produces hundreds of millions tons of plastic waste each year. Many cause the death of birds and marine species, which alter the ecological balance and even the food chain. Others, such as microplastics, enter the food chain through fish and selfish with potential harmful effects on human health.

The UN warned that, if this trend continues, in about 30 years we could have more plastic

than fish in the sea. Recognizing the need to act has led more countries to adopt taxes or prohibitions that generate changes in production and consumption patterns as well as in the disposal of this material. But these measures require effective implementation mechanisms rather.

In 2015, Puerto Rico banned the use of plastic bags in retail stores. But this is not always met. Many businesses sell plastic covers, which are more resistant and reusable, but also affect the environment. Consumers do not always reuse them.

Even the Department of Consumer Affairs acknowledged that it does not have enough resources to oversee the implementation of the law. In the first year, the agency had issued only ten fines to stores that did not offer the option of reusable or disposable bags. These actions would not be necessary if stores and industries adopted better practices. For example, food stores can do their part by providing environment and health friendly materials.

Even so, environmental organizations have recognized that the 2015 law caused a significant reduction in the use of plastic bags.

This level of awareness led to the production of countless reusable or biodegradable objects, from beverage containers and cutlery, to toothbrushes and straws.

The 2015 Act lists those countries that adopted similar bans to straws, including Belize and England. The list includes some cities in the United States, as well as important hotel chains and tour operators. Several airlines have eliminated these materials and other companies have reduced their use.

Therefore, stores and citizens have options. Citizens can take their reusable bags to stores, request businesses not to hand out straws or plastic cutlery and bring their own ones. They also have the option to actively participate in the proposal and evaluation of public policies, to enrich initiatives such as the bill that in under consideration in the legislature.