Given the rapid spread of the new strain of the coronavirus, Puerto Rico is called upon to support research efforts that have placed our scientists at the forefront of contributions to control lethal diseases, such as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Our scientific talent is part of the task force that has taken on the challenging clinical response to curb COVID-19 infections on our island as much as possible. Our scientists' research experience, including professors at the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus and other higher education institutions, can conduct diverse experiments based on diagnoses. It is also capable of innovating or replicating successful health care models that the Caribbean region contributed to the rest of the world.

We highlight the generosity of these scientists in joining the team that will work with the government in immediate responses to suspected cases and patients with COVID-19. This proves the level of commitment and dedication of Puerto Rico's physicians and scientists.

And this is also the spirit of other hundreds of specialists in infectious diseases, epidemiology, molecular sciences, and microbiology, who are working hard on complex research in the service of clinical or investigative medicine. Their mission is to advance treatments, vaccines, and other practices that foster progress in public health, including at the international level.

Faced with the scourge of the coronavirus, the island's scientific research talent, which gathers valuable resources from universities and public and private companies, is called upon to join forces to develop studies to find defenses against this aggressive virus.

Our scientists are building important partnerships with renowned laboratories and research centers at universities or specialized entities in the United States and other countries. These include agreements between the UPR and the National Institutes of Health, the Science, Technology and Research Trust, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that tested the development of a vaccine against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Our health professionals are work hard in laboratories in the metropolitan area and other regions to try to fight diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and dengue.

A patent for a new treatment to neutralize breast cancer metastasis was designed in laboratories at the Medical Sciences Campus. There, they have also worked on drugs to avoid heart attacks and on the important research that stopped the transmission of AIDS from mother to baby at the time of delivery, led by Dr. Carmen Zorrilla.

Due to the quality of scientific research developed in Puerto Rico, experts from different medical fields have moved to the island for years to conduct their projects with the support of the local infrastructure and Puerto Rican staff. This is the case at the UPR now, where scientists from Holland, Sri Lanka, Cuba, and the United States work.

Meanwhile, the Ponce Health Sciences University has launched an epidemiological surveillance system that will draw on information provided online by citizens about their respiratory conditions and symptoms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made its mark on the world´s history and Puerto Rico will not be the exception. Our scientists are prepared to fight it today while working research efforts that will serve as lessons for other health challenges of the future.

Therefore, the state and federal governments must collaborate to find resources to direct scientific response proposals to the threat of the new coronavirus, among other diseases that also threaten humanity. The support of pharmaceutical and other companies linked to the health field will also be decisive in promoting the development of global health protection models from the island.