Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares signed into law yesterday a bill that will exempt municipalities from contributing funds to pension payments but will cost about $311 million to the General Fund as of July, according to the Oversight Board.

One day after he broadcast a special televised message stating that he would not comply with the pension reform proposed by the Board, Rosselló Nevares signed Senate Bill 1258 into law. The legislation amends Law 106 -2017, a law that among other things established that the pensions of about 167,000 retirees from the public sector would be paid from the General Fund and that municipalities, agencies and public corporations would provide a percentage to cover that obligation.

Each year, pension payments cost about $ 2,5 billion or the equivalent of one-fifth of the General Fund's revenues.

Rosselló Nevares said that they have worked on ways to have the appropriate resources so that municipalities “do not have to pay ASES or the Pay-Go ... (for example) sports bets” that could generate resources to alleviate the municipalities.

Following the signing the law, the Board assured that its proposal to cut up to 25 percent of pensions is not a whim.

The Board said that they do not doubt the governor's intentions to always pay pensions but that, unfortunately, the government does not have the money to cover this expense.

And added that the Board “does not want to cut pensions. “Fiscal and legal constraints force the Board to reform pensions, not ideology. The Board’s pension reform ensures that future governments will always have the resources to pay pensions.”

Yesterday, the Board's Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, sent a letter to Rosselló Nevares, stating that the Governor's bill was on the way to be “not compliant with the Certified Fiscal Plan.”

PROMESA authorizes the Board to repeal any law incompatible with the fiscal plan, but yesterday, the Board did not indicate whether it will repeal the new law.

According to the Board, if the government had not begun to pay pensions from the General Fund budget, which was legislated by Law 106 - 2017, pensioners would have already stopped receiving their checks.