Even with the usual disagreements from the United States, particularly regarding its resistance to climate change resolutions, the recent G20 summit, that brings together the richest countries in the world and those with booming emerging economies can be considered a success with global repercussions.

The G20 was created more than a decade ago and although the first summit focused particularly on discussing the most urgent problems of the economy and fiscal crimes, over time the group has been forced to bring other equally urgent issues to its agenda, such as the effects of global warming and massive migration processes.

This year’s summit in Osaka, Japan, the agenda included other cross-cutting issues, such as the future of world employment before technological transformations, including those linked to robotics.

They also discussed gender equality, but this time tied to the need to focus on supporting “girls’ and women’s education and training,” as the G20 Osaka leaders' declaration states. In countries with emerging economies, such as India, Indonesia, Turkey or Brazil (members of the G20), education for girls and women remains infinitely more difficult than for boys and men, and discrimination is much higher than in rich countries.

A community of nations that seeks to set the economic agenda, and to chart the course of humanity’s social and environmental policies, must begin by offering equal opportunities for men and women.

The meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, even with the enormous expectation it raised – and the reasonably positive advances that were made – was overshadowed by another historical meeting: the one held by President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as it was the first time that a U.S. President steps on North Korean soil, not without first requesting (half-joking) authorization to cross the dividing line that marks the border between North and South of Korea.

However, the U.S. resistance to join the rest of the countries that have validated their commitment to fighting climate changes seems to be the only gap that still affects G20 initiatives. Although nature keeps coming at us warning of major catastrophes, the U.S. government has not agreed to join efforts to address such a pressing global issue.

The U.S. government has refused to recognize new warnings issued about the appalling environmental degradation. Already in the summer of 2017, following Trump's own decision, the United States withdrew from the so-called Paris Climate Agreement, a pact signed in 2015 by 195 countries, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other measures aimed at saving the planet.

Sooner or later, even the most reluctant ones will have torecognize the danger looming over humanity. In fact, it will be impossible to mitigate the phenomenon of migration, which will continue to spread and densify if global warming -which will force millions of human beings to move away from endless droughts or irreversible floods- is not halted.