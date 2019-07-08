After Hurricane María, Puerto Rico discovered that the local insurance industry lacked the solvency and expertise to adequately and swiftly respond to the high number of claims from customers whose properties suffered different damages.

Lax oversight and accountability, associated with confidence in the sector, is an issue that must be addressed. Almost two years after the storm, the industry has taken some initial corrective steps which include adjustments determined by the companies and others with the mediation of the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCS, Spanish acronym).

The regulator had to deal with really drastic situations such as the liquidation of an insurance company due to operational insolvency. The OCS confirmed a loss of $ 120 million. In addition, they also found non-compliance with regulations without any evidence proving that they had taken preventive actions to avoid the outcome.

Regulation of the sector needs to be consistent to ensure healthy capital levels and a real capacity to respond to complaints. Financial soundness fosters trust, and adequate damage mitigation among those seeking to protect their homes, businesses and other properties.

To that end, it is essential that the OCS adopts a policy of total transparency by timely informing citizens and industry about its decisions. In Puerto Rico, this must respond, in the event of insolvency, through the Puerto Rico Miscellaneous Insurance Guaranty Association.

Individuals, businesses and the government submitted 289,861 claims to insurers after the hurricane. According to the OCS, 83,530 were closed without payment. Up to last April, these companies have paid $ 866 million for damages to residential properties. Until that month, the number of claims disbursed to businesses rose to $ 3,301 billion. And over $ 2 billion in losses remain unpaid.

Despite two years of sustained losses, there are signs of recovery for property and casualty insurers with increases in premium volume. Currently, these companies show a better calculation of risks. Experts say that citizens are documenting themselves more in order to be better insured.

The sector seeks to strengthen its operations through reorganization, new shareholders and other products. For example, certain companies have ventured into condominium insurance expanding competition.

The stability of the industry depends on better protection for policyholders, therefore it seems convenient for the OCS to seek legislation for the benefit of customers. Meanwhile, the regulator needs to strengthen its internal structures to become a proactive supervisor.

Although insurers may transfer their risks to reinsurers, exercising this discretion implies that insurers can prove they have adequate risk models in order to determine the necessary reinsurance. It is important that this practice does not undermine the demand for adequate reserves, and that corrective actions comply within the terms set.

That proactivity should also be adopted with insurance agents and brokers, who are responsible for guiding and mediating between customers and insurers, and for identifying the most appropriate products for the risks to be insured. Meanwhile, although they may contribute to greater recovery for policyholders, independent and public adjusters have sometimes been perceived as a difficulty in the resolution of claims.

Citizens education about the insurance sector becomes even more important since recent legislation has opened the door for surplus line insurers to offer services on the island. Although they would fill a coverage gap, the Puerto Rico regulator has no power to oversee these entities. In case of default, local costumers would not have the support of a Guarantee Association.