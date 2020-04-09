In major emergencies, such as the one we are experiencing in Puerto Rico and the whole world, governments must strictly oversee the use of public funds to ensure that every resource is truly directed to the people's best interests. In these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public interest is first and foremost about saving lives.

The management of all personnel, equipment, and the public budget must be managed with the highest standards of sound administration, ethics, and commitment to the best service to the people, without giving up the sense of urgency. Transparency, both in providing information to the people, as well as in decision-making processes, has to frame each action.

Last night Governor Wanda Vázquez tried to explain growing concerns regarding a multi-million dollar contract with a company without experience in the medical equipment field to buy COVID-19 rapid testing kits at high prices and which were not even delivered.

We hope that the promise made by the governor will be fulfilled and that the entire process of awarding the contract and the people who participated in it will be thoroughly investigated.

It has taken almost two weeks for the government to respond to the allegations that former interim Health Secretary Concepción Quiñones de Longo repeated under oath yesterday. While waiting for official explanations, there were new reports and documents questioning controls implemented and the criteria that led to at least three agreements to buy ventilators and tests to detect the dangerous new strain of the coronavirus.

Public confidence is essential for Puerto Rico to overcome this health crisis. Most citizens have been responsible abiding by the guidelines of social distancing and curfew while waiting for accurate data to map the COVID-19 on the island.

We expected that in handling this current emergency, the government had learned from the lessons learned of its stumbling response to the 2017 hurricanes and to January' s earthquakes.

However, we still see concerns regarding parallels between the lack of rapid or wise response in previous disasters and the handling of government contracts to address issues related to the pandemic.

Although brigades of U.S. technicians were ready to help the island in the reconstruction of the power grid after Hurricane María, the government delegated the task to a small company that had to subcontract to operate. That mistake delayed the arrival of more personnel to support the workers who were not able to cope with the collapse of the system. There were almost 3,000 deaths associated with the emergency, and studies confirm the link between many of these deaths and the lack of power.

People's lack of confidence in the government's ability to act led thousands of citizens to move to the epicenter of January's earthquakes to bring supplies. These efforts were validated when citizens discovered a warehouse with supplies that had remained undistributed since Hurricane Maria.

That also brought back situations like the loss of supplies donated to hurricane victims in missing wagons and the tons of abandoned bottled water. There were also concerns regarding the criteria used to distribute supplies to people living in official camps. None of the investigations into these events reached clear conclusions.

Amid the current crisis, people deserve that the government opens up to the collaboration of all sectors and they also deserve transparent processes regarding the disclosure of key data for the response as well as processes related to contract agreements. Electoral and political interests or cronyism should not have space in government decisions.