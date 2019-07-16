Old San Juan burned Monday night as thousands of Puerto Rico residents made their presence felt in the capital’s historic district, calling for the resignation of governor Ricardo Rosselló on the third day after the leak of hundreds of pages of texts featuring sexist and homophobic remarks between Rosselló and his executive team, as well as possible instances of illegal activities designed to shift the public narrative and discredit opponents.

The scandal, one of the worst in the island’s history, follows a tense couple of weeks that have seen the federal arrests of top members in Rosselló’s cabinet—among them former Education secretary Julia Keleher— on corruption charges, and public accusations of wrongdoing from the son of Raúl Maldonado, a former Treasury secretary who had been ousted after he spoke out about an "institutionalized mafia” within the agency.

Despite the public pressure, Rosselló has remained steadfast in keeping his seat as governor and as president of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP). He has likewise not considered taking himself out of the running for reelection in 2020.

Although demonstrations began peacefully earlier in the day, with a march that began at around 5:00 p.m. the situation turned more violent later at the gates of the governor’s mansion, known as La Fortaleza, with protesters throwing objects at heavily armed security guards. Security personnel, in turn, repeatedly threw tear gas canisters into the crowd, with tensions reaching a high point at around 8:30 p.m. Although police claimed some of the tear gas canisters were thrown by protesters, it later turned out that several such canisters were of a make that is only sold to government agencies.

Police commissioner Henry Escalera was combative in his remarks last night. “Throwing bricks and cherry bombs, that is not a democracy. We are ready to defend this democracy to the last drop of blood,” he told press outlets during the fracas. Later in the night, bonfires were lit in the streets of Old San Juan, leading to concerns about the safety of residents. In total, five people were arrested, and 21 officials were injured because of the incidents, according to the Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, groups of volunteers began to paint over graffiti signs strewn all over the buildings in the streets and blocks surrounding La Fortaleza, calling for Rosselló’s resignation. Nearby business owners were also barricading their storefronts, in anticipation of further tensions in the oncoming days. Demonstrations in the capital are expected to keep drawing large crowds throughout the week, especially on Wednesday, when entertainers Bad Bunny and Residente are slated to show up and protest.

Meanwhile, the administration’s “business as usual” handling of the crisis has arguably not helped matters. On Monday, Rosselló’s first interview with a media outlet, on local FM radio station Z93, featured Gary Rodríguez, a former representative of the NPP, as one of the interviewers, a fact that raised many eyebrows. Rodríguez’s name has also appeared on the infamous 889-page chat document, where he is described as a figure friendly to the administration. Further complicating matters, Rosselló’s security personnel blocked Mayra López Mulero, Maldonado’s attorney and a moderator in the same radio program, from entering the studio during the broadcast. López Mulero resigned from Z93 after the incident.