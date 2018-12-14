Washington - Due to the delay in the release of disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico, the Oversight Board sent a letter to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), stating that it can guarantee the proper use of the funding for the island through the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR).

Noel Zamot, the Board’s Revitalization Officer said - in the letter sent on December 6 to the federal Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Pamela Hughes Patenaude - that as part of the role of the Board and the provisions in PROMESA, they would like to work with the HUD team and other interested parties to ensure that the funds will be used for the immediate benefit of the residents of Puerto Rico.

The letter was sent before HUD confirmed to El Nuevo Día that, to begin the disbursement of the first $ 1.5 billion in CDBG-DR funds, it is necessary for the government of Puerto Rico to prove that they can ensure the proper use of the funds.

“They are still in the process of establishing their program for the financial management of disaster relief funds, to guarantee that the money reaches the people who need it the most," said HUD spokesman Brian Sullivan.

Zamot said in his letter to HUD that the Board in interested in collaborating with the process and added that due to its intended use, CDBG-DR funds - which total almost $ 20 billion - will be under different sections of PROMESA.

The official also asked to receive updates on the disbursements of funds, and to include them under the structure of the revitalization process provided in PROMESA. A spokesperson for the Board said yesterday that Zamot's letter was "general collaboration offer."

Congress passed Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA), which created the Oversight Board –with fiscal power over the elected government of Puerto Rico- and they also created a bankruptcy court to restructure the island´s public debt –over $70 billion- and retirement system obligations for about $50 billion.

Natalie Jaresko, executive director of the Board, acknowledged that delays in the release of disaster relief for the island - after the catastrophe caused on September 20, 2017 by hurricane María - can alter the fiscal plan.

But, it may also have an effect on debt restructuring plans and the Cofina (Sales Tax Financing Corporation) agreement.

According to different sources, amid the Axios report on President Trump alleged intentions to stop relief funding for Puerto Rico –fearing that they may be used to pay off creditors- there have been conversations in the federal government regarding the role of the Board in the management of reconstruction funds.

Under the Bipartisan Budget Act of February 2018, Congress validated the decision of the Board to review all government contracts over $ 10 million. The Board, however, has publicly said that it does not seek to interfere with the disbursement of funds to the government of Puerto Rico.

"Disaster relief funds are mainly a responsibility of the government of Puerto Rico," the Board said in a statement to El Nuevo Día this week.

The fiscal entity issued comments on the report in which sources spoke about conversations, at "staff" level, in which federal officials were considering whether the Board should have a greater oversight role or if there should be some type of special agreement for disbursements with the Treasury.

"We oversee the delivery of funds allocated as part of our oversight mandate on budget and liquidity, as well as the review of contracts, including those related to financing subcontractors dedicated to disaster assistance and recovery, for the purpose of ensuring that they are consistent with certified fiscal plans and budgets," said the statement of the Board.

The reaction of the governor

Meanwhile, Governor Ricardo Rosselló said yesterday that he had not been notified of the Board´s letter to HUD. "They have some roles, but they are not related to the release of funds," Rosselló told El Nuevo Día, after a meeting with Commissioner Jenniffer González in Washington.

For Rosselló, the Board has “three tasks.” PROMESA states that the Board is tasked with determining the "total spending" of the government - "not the operational detail"-; representing Puerto Rico in the debt restructuring process and working for the island to return to financial markets. "Everything else is outside (of its mission)," he said.

After Hurricane María, the government of Puerto Rico had to face President Trump's questions about the island's capacity to face the cyclone and to congressional criticism regarding the Whitefish contract and the operation of the Electric Power (AEE), among other issues.

However, there have been complaints in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico on the federal government´s slow and inefficient response to the disaster caused by the hurricane, even reflected now in the delay in the release of relief funds.