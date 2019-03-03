Addressing the severe crisis in the Bureau of Forensic Sciences, which is taking place before the astonished eyes of Puerto Ricans, cannot be postponed.

For months, we have seen how what appeared to be a temporary problem of accumulation of corpses - due to the deaths related to Hurricane María - has intensified to the point that the agency is now facing enormous difficulties to properly perform its fundamental functions.

They comprise crime scene analysis, including about 2,700 "safe kits" – evidence collection on victims of sexual violence that are crucial to identify the aggressors-.

Police officers complain that the Bureau of Forensic Sciences takes up to a year to perform, for example, ballistic tests related to crime scenes. By the time the test is completed, witnesses are no longer available or have forgotten important details, which seriously hinders investigations of criminal cases and affects the fight against impunity.

This newspaper revealed the last episode of this painful drama: in addition to the unusual delays in delivering corpses, now some of them are in such a condition that it is not possible to hold funerals for them. It is unimaginable to think about the pain of a family that, after unexpectedly losing a loved one, must first go through this endless process and then they cannot even say a proper final farewell.

This problem cannot continue; the Bureau of Forensic Sciences is going through a crisis related to its resources and priorities, some of which have already been directed towards dependency.

Since November, the Oversight Board has approved two transfers of funds to Forensic Sciences that total $ 4.8 million and are intended to address two critical problems in the agency: the purchase of specialized equipment and refrigerators for the proper storage and maintenance of corpses and hiring new personnel.

This week, in denying a request for emergency assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) identified precisely shortages of specialized personnel and equipment as the cause of the problem.

Meanwhile, the Board said they are willing to listen to the need for more resources. But in a letter that the Board´s executive director Natalie Jaresko sent last week to the Secretary of Public Safety Héctor Pesquera, she invited him "to take the necessary steps to submit implementation plans for the remaining bureaus and to focus on submitting the required information and following the established OMB reapportionment process if more funds are deemed necessary.”

There are two requests for almost $ 5 million whose justification has not been documented before the Board.

In her letter, Jaresko reproached Pesquera for publicly speaking about the needs of his agencies, but without filing them before the Board. "Surely you understand why general statements of need, public announcements, individual agency letters, press interviews or other pronouncements cannot be and will not serve as a Government request for budget reapportionment," wrote the Board´s director.

The crisis in Forensic Sciences is not one of those major challenges that may take decades before a solution is found. This is a problem that can be solved relatively quickly just by promptly providing it with more resources.