As we enter the second month of curfew, Puerto Rico faces the challenge to provide a clear, safe and gradual economic reactivation plan, including commercial and industrial activities, in the short term. As we efficiently address the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, it is necessary to prevent the already prolonged economic crisis from becoming a social crisis.

Those businesses and industries that were exempted from the shutdown declared by the government since March 15 have shown those measures that make it possible to protect the people while the island gradually returns to its productive pace.

Citizens have shown awareness of the danger of the coronavirus by abiding by social distancing measures and recommendations on the use of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks. Meanwhile, people are spending whatever they have been able to save, waiting for the government to adapt to the demands of the emergency, anticipating that relief funds to mitigate the loss of income will flow quickly.

Industries such as construction, so necessary for urgent infrastructure and housing projects after the hurricanes and earthquakes, are compatible with safe operation guidelines that this health emergency period demand. They generally work in open space and with protective equipment. By 2018, the government estimated that the construction industry generated about 40,000 jobs with the potential to reach up to 150,000 with federal funds for recovery projects. Reactivating them would help release the intense pressure the pandemic has put on many households and the economy.

Another industry with multiplier effects, like construction, is the car sales industry. According to economic estimates, this sector generates more than $500 million annually in taxes with direct benefits to the banking and insurance industry. Similarly, manufacturing, which generates about 10 percent of the island's jobs, has safety protocols and uses protective equipment that must now be adapted to health recommendations regarding the COVID-19. All these activities will require professional services, such as legal or accounting services that don´t find social distancing measures complicated since they can be work remotely.

The government must set an example by reopening critical service offices to overcome the havoc created by the state of emergency. Departments such as Labor and Human Resources, Treasury and Family cannot sink into a sea of bureaucracy when they are most needed. The private sector and professional associations can help the transition of many of these tasks to teleworking, with proper security controls and sound management.

It is not possible to deal with an extraordinary situation at the usual pace and with the usual processes. Nor is it possible to indefinitely prolong the current shutdown.

Economists estimate that the curfew extension until May 3rd could cost the economy about $8.4 billion. Extending it to the end of the month would take the loss to more than $10 billion. Analyses suggest that more than 400,000 people lose their jobs.

Companies large, medium and small authorized to work in this period have shown that there are other ways to produce safely and responsibly. Hundreds of millions of local and federal dollars are also available to make this possible and to help people take the safe road to recovery the sooner the better.

President Donald Trump announced guidelines for the gradual reopening of the economy, adjustable to the particular health care reality of each jurisdiction. They should be evaluated to determine the best course of action for our island.