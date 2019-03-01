Michael Cohen has offered the strongest testimony, so far, regarding alleged Trump’s misconduct before and after taking office, and his deposition before Congress has brought serious doubts that undermine the U.S. presidency.

Investigations in Congress, those of the Special Counsel and U.S. Justice Department officials from New York Southern District into allegations of Trump’s illegal acts come at a time when his country faces major domestic and international challenges. These include talks with North Korea on nuclear weapons; tensions caused by the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela; and the trade war with China and other countries and its effects on the American economy.

These investigations arise from U.S. intelligence agencies suspicions of Russia´s involvement to favor Trump in the 2016 election. The investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, has resulted in indictments or gotten guilty pleas from people close to the President and his campaign team.

Two months before serving three years in prison, Cohen said that Trump knew about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails. Trump denied knowing about this issue, related to former-advisor Roger Stone. Cohen said he listened to the content of a telephone call between Trump and Stone, in which Stone reported on a conversation with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange before the emails were leaked. Cohen also said that before the election, and with doubts about winning, Trump sought to develop a project in Moscow that would generate multimillion-dollar profits.

Cohen´s testimony and the documents he presented have the potential to undermine Trump's credibility, who has denied any foreign interference in his election.

In his testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cohen showed documents he described as evidence of fraud and repayments for alleged bribes to bypass electoral rules.

Congress must examine these allegations with the utmost rigor. In this critical period, the counterweight system, which grants oversight power to the Judicial and Legislative branches, must prevail over partisan interests in favor or against the President.

These serious accusations and the results of the investigations disclosed so far call for a meticulous analysis on the evidence and on the implications that the actions considered would have on the nation. A bipartisan dialogue, focused on the best interest of the nation and its democratic institutions, will provide credibility to the actions decided by Congress.

During the hearing, the convicted former lawyer reaffirmed that he committed multiple crimes, including lying to Congress. According to his testimony, on a few opportunities, he did so out of blind loyalty; and in others, also out of greed.

The congressional hearing leads to evoke moments that shook the U.S. presidential institution. In 1973, John Dean, former White House advisor, testified before the Senate about what he knew on the corruption and espionage network known as Watergate, which ended up with Republican Richard Nixon´s resignation during his second term, facing the possibility of an impeachment process in Congress. In 1998, Bill Clinton managed to conclude his second term after the Senate acquitted him on two articles of impeachment. Back in 1868, the Senate had fallen short of the two-thirds required to remove President Andrew Jackson.