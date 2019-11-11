The Legislative Assembly is rushing to pass, without a thorough, participative and transparent analysis, three bills that deal with essential issues for social life, governance and constitutional rights in Puerto Rico. Legislative leadership must refrain from perpetrating such a distortion of democracy.

The New Progressive majority proposes to directly vote on new versions of the Civil, Electoral, and Municipal codes before the end of the legislative session, without public hearings with broad participation.

Acting in the dark, just a year away from the general elections subverts the legislative duty to pass laws following the inviolable nature of human dignity, seeking equality for every citizen and prioritizing the best interest of the island over any personal, sectoral or partisan gain.

The legislative attempt to swiftly amend the Civil Code, which governs private relations in our society, is of great concern. We fo recognize the need to review that complicated set of rules that governs different aspects of Puerto Rican life in order to adapt it to the social developments in Puerto Rico.

However, the legislative branch must ensure that the new Civil Code comes from a calm, deep and broad analysis, without violating the separation between Church and State or the civil rights protected by constitutional mandate.

Meanwhile, claims point at the proposed Electoral Code as a major attack against electoral guarantees and trust that constituents should have in a system that protects democracy.

We reject the senatorial effort to force the approval of a bill cataloged as anti-democratic that would arbitrarily alter the exercise of the vote and the entire electoral structure.

This bill proposes significant questionable changes to ease protections to the transparency of the voting process. Experts warn that it is unconstitutional and would expose the electoral system to fraudulent situations. However, the Senate intends to directly approve it without considering the objections.

On the other hand, the lack of a thorough study and consensus on the proposal to amend the Municipal Code shows that voting it right now is not wise.

The amendments proposed to the Civil Code, as well as to the electoral and municipal statutes, have implications for dozens of laws. Therefore, any amendment must be the product of a rational debate process that does not bring further confusion in its interpretation or deficiencies in its implementation. Far from favoring particular perspectives, every law has to contribute to balance protections and legal opportunities for everybody.

In this situation, the House and Senate presidents, Carlos "Johnny" Méndez and Thomas Rivera Schatz, respectively, should not ignore the demands of full respect for governance and democracy.

Doing otherwise would consolidate the tragic distortion of the legislative mission, whose image is seriously damaged by the recent recurrence of corruption. Former Executive Director of the Senate Office of Government Affairs pleaded guilty in a fraud scheme that included releasing funds to pay for work not done. Two Senate contractors pleaded guilty in Federal Court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other crimes. Federal authorities arrested Senator Abel Nazario for the second time, accused of charges related to his role as mayor and Senate candidate. And contracts with companies linked to the Capitol superintendent José Jerón Muñiz also raised controversy.