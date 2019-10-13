The Legislature follows a contracting scheme that is not only bleeding public funds but also dispising the serious economic problems of many Puerto Ricans that have been hit by the crisis.

These expensive legislative contracts hurt the sensitivity and take resources from those who work hard every day to barely pay their bills and support their families' opportunities for progress.

While citizens stick to budget adjustments that will allow the island to overcome its fiscal crisis, the Legislature distributes millions of public funds among family and friends hired for tasks that should be performed by the Office of Legislative Services and lawmakers´ staff members.

In just over two years, between January 2017 and May 2019, the Puerto Rico House of Representatives awarded $18.7 million in consulting services contracts.

In July 2017, the Office of Legislative Services, which for decades was the technical advisory arm of lawmakers, had 134 employees. Today, the Legislature refuses to specify whether that figure remains the same. Legislative bodies also had press offices and a library run by career employees who should be performing many of the tasks that today are unnecessarily and assigned to expensive external contractors.

These offices helped to protect the institutional structure of the legislative body. But political interests took over that space, with the consequent waste of funds.

Now lawmakers hire their own consultants, or the chair of the body assigns them an advisor -under contract. This way, a group of contractors monopolizes the services that should be provided by the Office of Legislative Services.

So far this term, crisis management services – public relations and image – just for one representative, for example, Henry Neumann, cost the people of Puerto Rico $134,000. That sum is part of the more than one million dollars that former representative Edwin Mundo and his wife received during that period. They have more contracts for thousands of dollars with agencies and municipalities.

Wilmarie Rosado Torres and Jose M. Huertas Torres, donors to Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz and other politicians, were granted contracts in the Legislature, the central government and municipalities totaling $842,000 through two companies created just days after the New Progressive Party (PNP) majority was sworn in.

Representative Jorge Navarro distributed more than half a million dollars in almost twenty contracts with relatives, including politicians´ children and former or current couples. The first lady of Aguas Buenas Irasema Flores was awarded five contracts and some of those contracts are for the same services for which she has a municipal office available in the municipality led by her husband: coordinating constituents services. She is now Senate employee, while the Aguas Buenas mayor's office hired Mundo's wife to handle the press.

This tailor-made contracts dynamic -in which roles and tasks are repeated- seems to flourish in the House and Senate offices.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are reluctant to be held accountable for this controversial use of public funds. The contracts and the few bills that some lawmakers presented show information gaps that clearly go against sound public administration practices.

Puerto Ricans have clearly demanded to put an end to the waste of public funds. Our democratic society is based on the values of transparency, accountability, and sensitivity to the people.

Oversight authorities and the Legislature itself should assume the strong commitment to work for the Puerto Rico of transparency and justice demanded by all Puerto Ricans, particularly the younger ones.