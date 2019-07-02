The appointment of an external trustee to manage federal funds in the Puerto Rico Department of Education seems the right step by the state and federal governments to ensure that the funds allocated for education are efficiently managed in compliance with current regulations.

This is the proper way for the agency to advance in the mission of providing quality education to our children and youth. The government of Puerto Rico has recognized that the Auxiliary Secretariat of Federal Affairs in the Department of Education (DE) is not operating properly.

Deficiencies in this agency are associated with a poor information system and to staff without the proper training to carry out their responsibilities.

The Education Department currently receives nearly $ 1.5 billion in federal funds. By the end of this year, an external trustee is expected to fully comply with the controls established for the proper handling of all federal educational allocations.

Monitoring the efficient use of these funds involves establishing metrics that help document the outcome of investments and the need for additional funds, as well as the possibility of adjustments to approved resources.

In 2002, shortly after former Education Secretary Víctor Fajardo was convicted of embezzlement of $ 4.3 million in federal funds, the federal government put the DE in the list of the high-risk jurisdictions. In 2004, after implementing special controls and regulations, the agency complied with the federal requirements for the management of funds and regained the confidence to resume the management of the allocations until 2018, when new deficiencies detected forced the implementation of special conditions for the use of these funds. It´s these new deficiencies in the DE Auxiliary Secretariat of Federal Affairs what led to the recruitment of the external trustee.

We hope this hiring will be done transparently and that in the short term, its operation will help to have resources allocated for public education available without major conditions or objections. The limitation of funds for education can have a negative impact on graduates when competing with students from other education systems.

The hiring of an external trustee should help the local team working with federal funds to be trained so that they can resume their work without external support. In this way, they will be able to carry out their work in line with current regulations to apply for funds and the proper use of these resources. The expectation is that the Secretariat will also be able to identify federal resources for academic areas, available to all U.S. jurisdictions.

Failure to apply for federal funding for specific areas or programs, as well as submitting incomplete or overdue requests have deprived Puerto Rico of resources to improve education. Progress in this area will be vital to achieving reforms that enrich the learning process.

Adjusting and fine-tuning the agency´s information systems and improving the training of human resources can strengthen the documentation of the management of federal funds. The change should benefit students by reinforcing areas such as early and special education. It can also help improve working conditions for teachers, as well as the non-teaching resources of the department.