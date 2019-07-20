The NPP, whose platform led Ricardo Rosselló to La Fortaleza, has the duty and the opportunity to find a serious and swift solution to the deep institutional crisis and social instability that is hitting Puerto Rico, as the governor faces growing pressure to resign.

The most prominent voices have already recognized this. Rosselló's own running mate, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, said the situation in Puerto Rico is unsustainable and joined to the chorus calling for Rosselló to step down.

For former Governor Luis Fortuño, the loss of moral authority and the rupture of the sacred bond between government and constituents are compelling reasons for resignation. He argued that these unprecedented events have affected much of the island’s government and economic activity, already suffering restrictions in the release of federal disaster relief funds. Moreover, the magnitude of the crisis calls to seriously consider its impacts on democracy. Another key figure in the community, Bayamón Mayor Ramón Luis Rivera, said that the governor must start an orderly transition to end the institutional turmoil.

Every day, PNP mayors and lawmakers step forward to recognize public discontent over Rosselló's refusal to accept that he lost the moral authority to remain in office. Many have invoked the principles upon which the PNP was created. Ponce Mayor María "Mayita" Meléndez stressed that the PNP was founded 51 years ago based on social justice.

The party was created on the grounds of equality, dignity and progress to promote the ideal of statehood that represents a large number of Puerto Ricans. Like so many other Puerto Ricans, the PNP seeks the best for the island. Without distinction of religion, ideology, social or economic backgrounds, Puerto Ricans believe that the contents of the chat, along with corruption, reveal insensitivity and contempt for the people.

The institutional crisis impacts Puerto Rico. It affects government and business operations, the spirit and image of our people, and the business and investment climate necessary for economic recovery. After a week of massive demonstrations and movements in the government, the House of Representatives announced yesterday a special committee to advise on the impeachment process which will have up to ten days to complete the analysis. That seems too long given the institutional crisis draining the island’s energy. An analysis by the Bar Association has already concluded that the chat between Rosselló and his top aides contains elements that could constitute crimes, which would justify the beginning of the impeachment process.

Puerto Rico needs to close this dark period of ungovernability as soon as possible to refocus its attention and energy on the big problems that remain unsolved.

We have to capitalize on the commitment of local and foreign entrepreneurs and investors who recognize the enormous development potential of our island. We must send Washington a clear and strong message that this institutional crisis will immediately lead to a reform in government structures and processes, immune to corruption. We must ensure that, while restructuring the debt, every dollar directed at services and government operation will be wisely used.