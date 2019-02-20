The Board´s warning came in less than 24 hours: governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares cannot reallocate budget item without the endorsement of the Board that oversees the island´s finances since 2016.



The fact that the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the appointment of the Board´s members is unconstitutional does not change the rules provided by PROMESA or the current budget.

The budget was even approved by judge Laura Taylor Swain who presides over Puerto Rico´s bankruptcy case.

“The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit was clear in its decision from February 15, 2019 that the Oversight Board´s work on fiscal accountability, transparency and controls remains uninterrupted,” said the Board in written statements.

On Monday, Rosselló Nevares announced that he instructed his economic team to start a process to change the budget without the Board´s approval.

Carlos “Johnny” Méndez, Puerto Rico House president – the body that oversees the budget under constitutional provisions- echoed the governor´s decision and said that “there is no doubt” that the Court´s decision “leaves the door open” to review the Board´s decisions.

However, the appellate court´s ruling clearly establishes that the Board´s decisions made up to last week are valid, despite the decision on the unconstitutionality of its members appointment.

The decision gives President Donald Trump and the Senate a 90-day period to validate or reconstitute the board.

Yesterday, when asked about the issue, Rosselló Nevares avoided to explain which part of the ruling enables him to reallocate funds without the approval of the Board.

Relacionados: La Junta de Supervisión Fiscal le pone candado al presupuesto

When discussing his order to review the budget, the governor did not offer legal explanations and listed his complaints against the Board for not being able to move budget items toward areas he considers crucial.

At a press conference in Guánica, when referring to the legal aspect, Rosselló Nevares said that it is “not a legal aspect, it´s an operative aspect and for the benefit of the people of Puerto Rico,” and added “what is the reason not to invest $10 million in roads and maintenance. What is the reason not to transfer funds to Forensic Sciences, when they need resources, they have needed resources for decades and we have identified resources for them.”

The governor complains about the Board´s delays in addressing government requests to changes to the budget.

Last fiscal year, the Board authorized 105 of the 115 requests for budgetary reallocation that the Rosselló Nevares administration filed. So far this fiscal year, that ends on June 30, the federal entity has approved 41 percent of the 87 requests files.

Serious Uncertainties

The Court´s decision on the appointments is based on the fact that they did not comply with the appointment clause.

The seven board members were appointed through a process provided in the Constitution where the President at his sole discretion appointed a member and the rest were selected from lists submitted by the U.S. House and Senate majorities.

The Board has not comment of the possibility to appeal the Court´s decision led by judged Juan R. Torruella. Edward Zayas, a spokesperson for the Board, said they may have a decision on the issue by the end of the week.

The legal analysis is not that simple since appointments to the Board last three years, that expire this September. An appeal to the Supreme Court that may take months might turn the case into an academic case. Regardless of the action to be taken, unconstitutional appointments should be corrected by this second semester, with the new Board-

Unless the Court of Appeals ruling were revoked, the new members of the Board should go through the Senate confirmation process. Rosselló Nevares did not say whether he will endorse reappointments of the Board members or not.

He said he will express himself on the issue if that were the case but that he will not comment on hypothetical scenarios.

And all this happens amid the process for the budget for fiscal year 2020. Yesterday, the Board made it clear that they are already working on the new budget.

“The Oversight Board continues to monitor the Government´s financial and budgetary performance during the current fiscal year and has started to work with the Governor, his Administration and the Legislature to prepare the budget for the current fiscal year,” stated the Board.

Political clash

Legal complications for the Board have led to increase lobbying in Washington aiming at amending PROMESA that created the fiscal entity and provided for the territorial bankruptcy process.

The governor said that he started conversations with collaborators from different sides, at national level, for them to work on a language regarding controls for the Board or to recognize that “the experiment did not work.”

Rosselló Nevares insisted on the fact that the Board is tasked with setting budgetary limits and avoid interfering in public policy matters.

However, his statements don´t seem to consider the Appeals Court ruling that recognizes the authority of the Board to intervene on Puerto Rican public policy issues.

Meanwhile, Raúl Grijalva, Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, said he does not think that the appellate court decision requires to review PROMESA as a whole.

Grijalva, Democrat from Arizona, said he will wait to see if there will be an appeal and the final result of the legal process.

Grijalva told El Nuevo Día that before anything happens, “we need to know there is a group of members of the Board that need Senate confirmation and if that confirmation is close.”

By the end of 2018, Grijalva said he would like to evaluate the possibility to temper the powers of the Board.

The appeal

According to Jessica Meléndez Colberg, a lawyer representing the Union of Workers of the Electric and Irrigation Industry (UTIER, Spanish acronym), both her client –that questioned the appointments of the Board- and any of the parties, including the Board, have 45 days to file a reconsideration before Boston Intermediate Court.

The usual period for such a process is 30 days, but since it´s an issue that involves the Constitution of the United States, the Justice Department may intervene in the process, as has happened, and extend the period, said Meléndez Colberg.

The aim of the reconsideration procedure is for all the judges of the Circuit –that is seven in this case- study the dispute decided by the panel of three judges.

The other option is to go before the Supreme Court, what Edgardo M. Román Espada, president of the Lawyers Association, is not impossible.

Román Espada explained that the lawsuits files by UTIES, Aurelius Investment and Assured Guaranty represent only three of other disputes regarding PROMESA and Title III cases that may go to the Supreme Court and have not been addressed. Besides, Puerto Rico –that seeks to renegotiate more than $45 billion of its public debt- represents the largest municipal bankruptcy in the U.S. history.

However, according to the lawyers, still yesterday the period to file any of this procedures was not clear. And this because it is necessary to set whether the 90-day period granted by the Appeals Court started on Friday when the ruling was issued or it will start after three months once the ruling is enforced.

The Promesa “wall”

For Román Espada, another thing is “that any of the parties reaches not only the judicial structure but the political as well.”

Although Román Espada anticipated that it will be “a slow process”, he said he would not be surprised to see that the action moves to the U.S. Congress and that not only due to the effects of the judicial and economic limbo of the island but due to a possible impact of this situation on the federal government.

According to sources, back in 2015 and 2016 when Congress and the Treasury were working on PROMESA, that pictures a good part of the so called law of bankruptcy that the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional, the federal government had somehow clear that the legislation to be created has to clearly specify that the territorial debt was not a federal responsibility. That´s why the law did not allow the U.S. Treasury to open the door to financial strategies for Puerto Rico and they established that the Board´ budget will be financed through the island´s Treasury.

“Promesa is an experiment to see how it works here and the apply it on other territories, but also to do something similar with the states and see it could work there,” said Román Espada.

Puerto Rico is not the only jurisdiction that faces financial problems. The U.S. Virgin Islands also face significant budgetary challenges as well as U.S. cities such as Long Island and states like Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut. Helping Puerto Rico from the federal sphere would imply opening the door to other jurisdictions with financial troubles where companies like Aurelius and insurers such as Assured have investment and businesses.

The last flutter

For Meléndez Colberg, since Boston ruled the current appointments are unconstitutional, the issue seems to focus on what President Trump might decide for the Board and Puerto Rico.

“There have been tactics of fear regarding Trump possibly appointing the four riders of the Apocalypse. The truth is these appointments are about to expire anyway. Either these members are reappointed or there will be new appointments,” said Meléndez Colberg referring to the current members of the Board whose period expire next August. “However, in ruling that the appointments require Senate consent, there would be citizens participation which did not happen before when the appointments were made behind closed doors,” he added.

The failure of the judicial alternative

“A process of fiscal balance and growth cannot come from the lawyer,” said Lara in highlighting that PROMESA ended up representing setbacks for the recovery when it was supposed to be the solution.

“Here the Board, fearing the government, thought a bankruptcy court would treat us well,” noted Lara.

For Lara, essentially Puerto Rico has been on a financial crisis for 12 years and neither the Executive nor the Legislative branches have been able to reverse that situation. They went to the federal government and there, instead of providing economic tools, they created PROMESA under the premise that a legal exit would help to restore the island´s fiscal and economic stability.

Instead, according to Lara, disputes between the government and the Board have delayed the implementation of the fiscal plan and fights with creditors and the relief through adjustment plans –such as the one for COFINA- indicate that the Judicial branch has not provided the solutions needed either.

“I would not be surprised that GOs bondholders leave the negotiation table. How could someone reach an agreement with an entity that has not been recognized because its members were unconstitutionally appointed?,” said Lara in noting that uncertainty invades the certified fiscal plan, cut back strategies for the University of Puerto Rico, pensions, among others, putting the budget process at risk.