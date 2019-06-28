In the essential mission to restore our public institutions’ credibility, the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) has a key role in modeling administrative efficiency and fiscal responsibility that must be reflected in its budget, in agreement with the Oversight Board.

The role of the island’s leading university is greater after accusations of embezzlement of public funds and fraud related to the workshops program and certification for teachers, known as Crece 21, for which two former deans are serving months of probation and a third one is waiting for trial.

Still this week, days before the start of the next fiscal year, the Board did not agree with the draft budget the University presented. According to the entity, the document requires substantial revisions in order to comply with the already certified fiscal plan. In addition, the Board warned the university administration for not delivering financial statements on time and called on to change this behavior to have clear information about the revenues and expenses of the system.

The UPR plays a critical role in the goal of the island’s sound development. The institution is tasked with forming generations of leaders that model the best practices and values. Innovation at economic, scientific and social levels can position the island at the global level if the university focuses its resources and efforts on this.

However, due to a lack of proper controls and oversight, the fraud in the Crece 21 program caused economic losses and loss of confidence in the institution. The Comptroller's Office estimates that it cost the island $ 35,603, out of which only $ 8,600 were recovered. The collaborative project had a $ 49 million budget to facilitate the UPR, in agreement with the Department of Education, to teach residential workshops to certify 5,000 public school teachers. Instead, according to the authorities, the funds were used to pay extravagances for the personal use of officials and their families. The UPR has informed that it is conducting an administrative process against other possible members related to the scheme, which must be handled with the utmost rigor.

Actions such as those discovered in the corruption scheme undermine the role of the University. These distances from sound administration, among other factors, have contributed to putting the university’s accreditation at risk in the past. They also undermine the credibility and reputation of a vital higher education center, especially in times of austerity measures that affect students

Just this year, the UPR had to defend its reaccreditation before the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, in Philadelphia. This accreditation allows access to federal aid for students; it opens employment doors for graduates and facilitates international collaborative opportunities for the university itself.

Right now, it is relevant to retain it with good administrative management. According to the Certified Fiscal Plan, the UPR must achieve savings of up to $ 500 million in five years. This goal requires to maximize its resources and look for new sources of funds, among other measures. Initiatives such as the Crece 21 program – with the proper mechanisms and orientation- should allow the University to generate its own income by offering services that are necessary for the community.