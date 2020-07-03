San Juan / Washington - The outgoing president of the Oversight Board, Jos B. Carrión, said yesterday that the central government's adjustment plan and the agreement reached with certain bondholders of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) could change, once the White House and Congress complete the process of selecting and appointing new members to the Board.

According to Carrión, although the Board continues to work on changes to the Plan of Adjustment (POA) due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the new Board may be expected to take a look at these agreements before discussing them in court.

"If it were me, I would review those agreements," Carrión said.

On July 15, the Board has to submit a report to Judge Laura Taylor Swain on what they will do with the POA and with PREPA Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA). Initially, the court discussion of the POA disclosure statement and PREPA's RSA was scheduled for this summer, due to the pandemic, the Board considered it was prudent to postpone it.

Now that Carrión and Carlos M. García are stepping down, Puerto Rico will have to wait for Washington to appoint their successors.

After Carrión and García announced they were stepping down during a public hearing the Board held Wednesday, the White House told EL Nuevo Día they are already working on filling these positions and possibly that of a third director, according to Carrión.

Appointments in Washington's hands

"Multiple members of the Board have expressed they are interested in leaving the board soon and the White House has begun working with congressional leaders to chart a path forward so the board can continue its important work," said Rear Admiral Peter Brown, who is the White House Reconstruction Coordinator for Puerto Rico. Brown published on his Twitter account the same expressions that another White House official shared with this newspaper.

"I understand, (the White House) is inclined to go through the process, I saw a list of that nature," Carrión said referring to the names that are already being discussed, in the Republican party, and the process established in PROMESA.

Carrión did not reveal the names he saw and did not want to give his opinion about the priorities or interests that a new Board may have.

He said, however, that "the dynamic with the Board was excellent. Puerto Rico was very lucky, in my opinion, with that composition (of the board)." He suggested that while most of the directors of the first Board are Puerto Rican and had endless obstacles to fulfill their mandate, now concern focus on what the interests of the new Board members will be.

Carrión plans to step down October 5, which gives the White House and Congress enough time to "select, consult, talk, sit down together and reach agreements, although I can't force them to do so."

García would leave the Board on August 31.

Based on PROMESA, the resignations of Carrión and García would allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to more strongly influence the composition of the body overseeing the finances of the Puerto Rican government.

President Barack Obama appointed Carrión and García on August 31, 2016, based on a list of recommendations by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Pelosi's candidate, who four years ago was a Democratic minority leader, was Ana Matosantos.

According to Puerto Rican Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (New York) - who serves as liaison with the Democratic leadership regarding Puerto Rican issues - under PROMESA, the vacancies left by Carrión and García - one of whom must reside in Puerto Rico - must be covered with Pelosi's candidates.

If the White House does not question that President Donald Trump will have to select the new members of the Board from Pelosi's list of candidates, the House Speaker will be able to choose three of the seven members of the Board, created four years ago.

Velázquez told El Nuevo Día that she will discuss the matter with the House Speaker.

"The nominees should not take openly political positions, as the outgoing Board members did. Under no circumstances should the White House be allowed to hijack the process. This White House has never defended the best interests of the people of Puerto Rico," Velázquez added.

Carrión said that while a third director could step down, other members of the Board are willing to continue their duties.

The Operational Structure

To questions from El Nuevo Día about what will happen to the administrative team of the Board, Carrión explained that the appointment of the executive director Natalie Jaresko will last until September 2021. He said the entity´s staff has a level of certainty.