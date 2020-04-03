In the race to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Puerto Rico's health authorities have an urgent responsibility to properly identify infected people, implementing an efficient methodology for tracking cases, people in contact with positive patients, and places that could be sources of infection.

Governor Wanda Vázquez ordered all health facilities to report daily COVID-19 updates to the Health Department including all outpatient or hospitalized cases suspected, negative or confirmed of the new strain of coronavirus.

The executive order recognizes that it is imperative to expand the scope of the information collected and establish more effective and comprehensive mechanisms to collect it so that the Health Department has more complete and accurate data, including those cases that are suspicious and results have not yet been reported.

Meanwhile, municipalities are beginning to take steps to protect their populations. Villalba, for example, has established a voluntary tracking system that seeks to trace the means and areas of contagion.

As of Thursday, the government lacked details on 144 of the 316 confirmed positive cases on the island and was waiting for 1,121 results.

It has been almost a month – March 8- since the government reported the first coronavirus test to an Italian tourist. By press time, the virus had spread to 205 countries causing 51,485 deaths and more than one million infections. The United States tops the list, with more than 236,000 confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University monitoring system.

Every unidentified positive case has the potential to infect more people without them being aware of the risk. Because of its high level of infection, coupled with the lack of vaccines and treatment, COVID-19 keeps the world's social and economic life virtually at a standstill. To save lives, infected people, some of whom have no symptoms, must be found as soon as possible.

Health Secretary Lorenzo González acknowledged that the agency failed to quickly identify and trace positive cases, to the point that the origin of many of the patients is unknown. He instructed to speed up the process to find infected people.

Research confirms that countries that have been most effective in controlling the spread of the virus, such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Germany, have rapidly expanded testing to the population, to identify infection sources, to isolate those infected and to trace the potential spread of individuals who have been in contact with people who tested positive. Swift and coordinated action was another critical element that has made a difference.

Another strategy that joins effective formulas is social distancing, in which Puerto Rico assumed the leadership among U.S. jurisdictions. Remaining at home is still the responsibility of every citizen to protect themselves from this potentially lethal disease.

The government's recently approved COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response plan states that contact tracing allows for early identification of infected individuals, reducing the risk of exposure for people in contact with positive cases. The Health Secretary himself acknowledged Wednesday that the links in the chain responsible for carrying out the plan have failed.