Washington - This week, students and faculty called on Congress members to tighten pressure on the Oversight Board and the island´s government to block the implementation of the next cut, of nearly $ 86 million, that the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) will face starting in the fiscal year that begins in nine days.

Representatives of the Puerto Rican Association of University Professors (APPU, Spanish acronym) and the National Student Confederation (CEN, Spanish acronym) met with advisors to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Robert Menéndez.

They also met with the chairs of the House Committee on Education and Labor, Robert Scott, and Natural Resources, Raúl Grijalva, among others. APPU representatives had already held meetings two weeks ago, so most of the meetings were led by the students.

Yesterday, they held a joint briefing for officials from Congressional offices. "The next cut must be stopped," said Lida Orta, APPU spokeswoman and professor at the Medical Sciences Campus.

As part of the austerity measures imposed by the Board, which according to its Executive Director Natalie Jaresko were negotiated with Ricardo Rosselló Nevares' administration, by fiscal year 2022-2023, the UPR will suffer a budget reduction of about $ 450 million.

Estimates point that the UPR has already suffered a $ 226 million reduction in its budget over the last two years. The next cut will come with the fiscal year beginning July 1 and would be about $ 86 million.

Professor Orta attended the briefing with her colleague Anabell Segarra and a group of students, including CEN president Juan José de Jesús, and CEN finance secretary Lyvan Buntin. "We are here to visibilize the problems that austerity measures have created," said De Jesus.

Faculty and students agreed that cuts, along with to tuition increases, generate anxiety in the university community because of the effect they consider it has over recruiting professors with permanent positions, funds for research and the number of students.

They have asked Congress to amend PROMESA to declare UPR and public education in general as an essential service, and to audit the island’s public debt.

They also stressed that, in the short term, the UPR is risking its life with the Middle States Association’s evaluation process, which currently demands from the university administration to justify why it should not be denied accreditation.

"If that accreditation is eliminated, everything ends," warned Professor Orta, referring to the domino effect it will have in attracting professors, students, and research grants.

They found that in Congressional offices they were not aware of the danger posed by the uncertainty over accreditation, an issue that the UPR administration will discuss with the Middle States Association in September.

"They believed the issue was resolved," said De Jesus, although he stressed the importance of Speaker Pelosi's advisors referring them to assistants to representative Scott, who is responsible for education issues in the House.

Facing the accreditation process, De Jesús said that cuts will complicate the UPR’s ability to meet its obligations to provide adequate services.

At the briefing, students and faculty rejected the Board's analysis justifying an increase in college credit from $ 115 to $ 157.

"Many students will have to reduce the number of credits they take per semester and will have to spend more hours outside university working," said De Jesus.

Regarding Rosselló Nevares’ administration, Orta said she does not perceive it has the UPR "as a priority".

Representatives of the university community pointed to the lack of information on how to rebuild and modernize the UPR infrastructure, which suffered $ 130 million in damage due to Hurricane María. Buntin said Congress should exempt the UPR from FEMA matching requirements for the reconstruction of its facilities.