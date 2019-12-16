The President of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Jorge Haddock Acevedo, arrived in Washington seeking Congress members' support to prevent further reductions in the University´s budget.

According to Acevedo, amendments to PROMESA to reactivate funds allocation for the UPR through a budget formula and identifying external funding resources are some of the options on the table.

"There is nothing concrete, but all parties are open to dialogue," Haddock Acevedo said.

Last October, the UPR president publicly began efforts to prevent a $71 million cut next year, as provided in the fiscal plan certified by the Oversight Board.

Haddock Acevedo said the fiscal plan forces the University to close this fiscal year in deficit because, in addition to the budget cut, the UPR had to double the employer contribution to its retirement system this fiscal year. Although the University president said in June that he would only allocate $80 million to the pension plan, in September, the Board ordered him to comply with a $160 million allocation to avoid insolvency in the pension fund.

In early December, Haddock Acevedo met with the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva who is working on amendments to PROMESA and has already advanced that amendments could include declaring health, safety, and education as essential services, and securing at least $800 million annually for the UPR's budget.

He then met with Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.

"They committed to continuing with the efforts seeking to avoid cuts," Haddock Acevedo said. "There is a commitment to continue working in favor of this legislation and to help access additional funds that the UPR could identify in other agencies, from other institutions, that could help," he added.

Last month, the UPR president met with Senate and House presidents Thomas Rivera Schatz and Carlos "Johnny" Méndez, respectively, to request assistance so the University can fulfill its responsibilities this fiscal year.

He discussed with them the possibility of identifying external resources to comply with the $80 million increase in the employer's contribution to the retirement system.

"We are looking at different alternatives so that these contributions do not have such a big impact," he added.

Haddock Acevedo acknowledged that due to the lack of a concrete agreement, the University is evaluating how to handle the cuts.

"We are preparing for all scenarios, with a work plan, looking for savings, efficiencies, consolidations, all kinds of scenarios for next year," he said.

Although Haddock Acevedo indicated that closing campuses is not is being considered right now, this issue is one of the main concerns among students, non-teaching staff, and professors.

In mid-November, students from the Mayagüez campus went on a two-day strike demanding the university administration for greater transparency regarding plans to face the cuts.

"The intention is that the impact (of the cuts) results minimal and that scenarios become those that can improve and promote the University transformation as well as investment in infrastructure and academic structure," he stressed.