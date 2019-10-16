Washington - As Supreme Court justices recognized Congress broad power to legislate over Puerto Rico, the highest court made it clear yesterday that they are inclined to decide on the constitutionality of the appointments of Oversight Board members, based on whether they are federal -principal or inferior- or territorial officers.

The general perception is that a majority of the justices seemed to highlight that Board members have local, that is, territorial, duties which would mean that they are inclined to overturn the Boston First Circuit of Appeals ruling that the members of the Board overseeing the island´s financial decisions are federal officers and therefore must be confirmed by the Senate.

During a 77-minute oral hearing, the justices showed no interest in reviewing the Insular Cases doctrine, which describes Puerto Rico as an unincorporated territory that belongs to, but not part of the United States, and in which the U.S. Constitution does not fully apply.

But they based the entire discussion on the broad powers of Congress to legislate on the island under the U.S. Constitution Territorial Clause.

The hearing was therefore mainly devoted to debating the Board members´authority and duties.

The U.S. highest court is reviewing the February decision by First Federal Circuit of Appeals February ruling that board members were appointed in violation of the Constitution because they were not confirmed by the Senate, but validating the Board´s decisions over the last three years.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides over Puerto Rico´s bankruptcy process, originally decided that Board members are territorial officers, as PROMESA states. Swain was at the hearing.

Previously, last summer, in a separate case, the Court of Federal Claims had also decided that Board members are federal officials.

Eight of the Supreme Court's nine justices asked on a controversy that reached the court three years after PROMESA was approved -some $22 billion of the island's public debt has already been restructured under that statute -. As usual, Justice Clarence Thomas did not question the parties.

"If the functions of the Board are primarily local, did you lose the case?" Judge Brett Kavanaugh asked representatives of the investment firm Aurelius/Assured Guaranty and the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier.)

He did not get direct answers from Aurelius/Assured Guaranty's attorney, Theodore Olson, and from Utier, Jessica Méndez Colberg, who stressed that they are federal officers, vested with authority by the U.S. government and with broad powers to restructure a debt which will impact citizens in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“The budgets that establish the policy for the government of Puerto Rico, that it is done at the sole discretion of the oversight board because we cannot say that the government of Puerto Rico has participation,” said Mendez Colberg

In the context of Kavanaugh's question, Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the opinion in the case that invalidated the local bankruptcy law, held that "essentially what PROMESA does is it replicates all the procedures of Chapter 9 " of the federal bankruptcy law.

In Franklin v. Acosta Febo, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the local bankruptcy law, by deciding that Puerto Rico´s exclusion from Chapter 9 of the federal bankruptcy law and limited the island government's ability to decide on that matter.

Also, the justices seemed to agree that the local duties of territories elected governments limits the allegation by the federal government and the Board that, if the appointments of the fiscal entity are unconstitutional, then the governor and lawmakers of a territory, since a federal law authorized the island to form a government, will also require Senate confirmation.

The federal First Circuit Court of Appeals answered Kavanaugh's question saying that the members of the Board overseeing the financial decisions of the island's elected government are principal federal officers, not territorial ones and that for that reason they were unconstitutionally appointed because the process did not comply with the U.S. Constitution Appointments Clause.

Puerto Rican Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the court's most consistent voice in questioning the U.S. government and the Board´s position that the Board is primarily a local entity. "It seems to me that your very argument that it's independent is suggesting it can't belong to the territory and that there's a serious problem that the federal government is creating an entity that no one can control," said Sotomayor.

"If the territory chooses, if it elects a governor, if it elects legislature, if it elects its own Attorney General, that those are officers that Puerto Rico has selected. But, if the federal government is making the selection and imposing it on a territory, it has to be a federal officer," Sotomayor added.

Sotomayor said the federal government seems to "wave a magic wand" to invoke the territorial clause that validates congressional decisions.

"I've begun to think that the partnership, the Estado Libre Asociado, is more served by considering this a local law than considering it a federal law, because if it's a federal law, it really is hard to reconcile with the FRA (Federal Relations Act), but not so hard if it's a local law," said Judge Stephen Breyer.

Chief Justice John Roberts wondered why not decide that the Board has implications that are territorial in scope and with "a broader impact." Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned the basis of the language of PROMESA.

Justice Kagan held that the federal government sought to resolve the fiscal problem thinking about the U.S.

"Now one option could have been some kind of financial bailout. Congress didn't want to do that. It instead chose an option that had less financial cost for the American people as a whole. So, you know, why shouldn't we think that Congress, in enacting this piece of legislation, was not thinking about it through a broad national lens?" justice Kagan asked the Board´s attorney.

“First, I think what matters is what Congress did, not what the motivations of individual legislatures were in moving forward with what Congress did,” answered Verilli.

“But starting with the Northwest Ordinance and continuing throughout the country's history, inferior officers have been appointed in manners that don't comply with the Appointments Clause,” said Verilli and Kagan answered that the territories reality was very different back then.

Méndez Colberg, Utier's attorney and the only Puerto Rican who litigated the case in the oral hearing, urged the justices to take advantage of this debate, which highlights the broad powers of Congress to legislate over Puerto Rico, to repeal the old and discredited Insular Cases doctrine, which determined that the island is an unincorporated territory which belongs to, but is not part of the United States and in which the federal Constitution does not fully apply.

But Chief Justice Roberts - without any of his colleagues expressing a contrary position - did not see the relevance of trying to decide the case under that doctrine or having to consider it. "I don't see the pertinence of the Insular Cases," Roberts said.

There was no debate about among the justices on the broad power that Article 4 of the U.S. Constitution confers to Congress to legislate over the territories, as was the case with PROMESA Act.

Although just eight months ago, the federal First Circuit Court of Appeals declared that the mechanism used to appoint Board members was unconstitutional, the appellate court validated their actions and has allowed the seven Board members to continue making decisions as significant as the plan of adjustment to restructure some $125 billion in government obligations including the retirement system.

For the First Circuit Court of Appeals, the mechanism used to appoint Board members violates the constitutional Appointments Clause, which requires the U.S. president to appoint principal federal officers with the advice and consent of the Senate.

In August 2016, under PROMESA, Obama appointed six of the seven Board members recommended by congressional leaders. Only José Ramón González was directly appointed by Obama.

None of them was confirmed by the Senate.

Both Aurelius/Assured Guaranty and Utier´s lawyers reaffirmed that since Board members are federal officers, the court should confirm the unconstitutionality of the appointments. "The PROMESA Board is appointed, supervised, and removable by the President of the United States," Olson said.

Without PROMESA, Olson said, Puerto Rico's governor would not have the power to make Board determinations, with impact at the federal level.

They also demanded to reverse the decision that validated the Board´s actions and even allows its members to continue taking decisions as fundamental as the debt adjustment plan and a proposal to restructure the debt of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

Both the Board´s lawyer Donald Verrilli and the U.S. Deputy General Solicitor Jeffrey Wall stressed the risks of upholding the First Circuit's decision and therefore overturning the Board´s decisions regarding the debt restructuring process.

Wall, on behalf of the U.S. government, argued that if the First Circuit's decision were validated, the U.S. highest court should give President Donald Trump and the Senate at least 90 days to confirm current members or reconstitute the Board.

"We know that Congress expressly invoked its authority over the territories and placed the Board within the Puerto Rican government. So the real question here is, was that choice constitutional under Article IV (of the Constitution, under the territorial clause)?," Wall said.

“But that's what the Territory Clause, read your way, would say, that Puerto Rico is federal property,” said Sotomayor when Wall argued that they were not acting thinking of the territories as property.

Meanwhile, Méndez Colberg unsuccessfully tried to move the justices to the debate of the Insular Cases. She also warned that if the appointments were unconstitutional, Utier members - who have faced austerity measures and the limitation of their collective agreements - should have a remedy.

Justice Samuel Alito questioned investment firm Aurelius and municipal insurer Assured Guaranty by asking if "there is no money issue involved here? I'd just like to know if this is a real case. I'd like to know what's really going on here," he added.

Verrilli argued that the controversy is largely that Aurelius/Assured Guaranty does not like the Board's decisions and wants to appoint other people, with other profiles and interests.

Experts anticipate that the court will decide the case sometime between December and January.