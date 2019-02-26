The international community has called on the Nicolás Maduro regime to allow the entry of food and medicines sent to the Venezuelan people, in a solidarity before the immense humanitarian crisis that overwhelms the Latin American country.



The military blockade stopping the aid that Venezuelans need so much undermine the moral authority of those who still cling to power in Venezuela. It violates the human rights of millions of men, women, elderly and children who have not had the opportunity or the strength to flee repression and other anti-democratic practices of the Venezuelan dictatorship.

Yesterday, the United States, through Vice President Mike Pence, urged the international community to cut Venezuela´s “worst offenders” off from the global financial system. At a Lima Group meeting, Pence called for a peaceful transition, without ruling out that the United States might use a military intervention. We trust that the end of the Venezuelan nightmare will be achieved through a dialogue in which reason prevails.

Before Juan Guaidó, president of the National Assembly of Venezuela and recognized as interim president by more than 60 countries, Pence proposed a series of measures to freeze assets of the state-owned company PDVSA and transfer assets of the Maduro´s government to Guaidó´s group.

He also announced sanctions to certain officials, including three border states governors involved in this weekend incidents that stopped the entry of humanitarian aid.

Repeatedly, the opposition urges military and police forces to defect under the promise of amnesty. Up to Monday, more than a hundred military officers responded to this call to good sense. As in any country, law enforcement forces have to protect their citizens.

Pence stressed that those who remain with Maduro will be held accountable for their actions. Their loyalty to a self-centered regime at the expense of the people has seriously damaged people´s health, dreams and lives. In recent years, more than a hundred people have died in demonstrations claiming for their right to a full and free life.

Maduro´s government is responsible for its own discredit. Last weekend, the world astonishingly witnessed how security forces attacked unarmed civilians with guns and tear gas. They were trying to enter aid over the blockade on the borders with Colombia and Brazil. It was even worse to see how they burned down a truck full of supplies just to avoid it reaching the people who urgently need aid. Meanwhile, Maduro celebrated on TV along with those who, due to sympathy or fear, stay by his side.

In different degrees and ways, most of the countries that defend democracy agree on the illegitimate nature of the Venezuelan regime. With their actions, they confirm their contempt to the most fundamental citizen rights.

About 10 percent of the Venezuelan population had to migrate to other countries in the Americas, in what is considered one of the worst migration crisis in the region in recent times. Those who remain in Venezuela have suffered the lack of supplies and health and family fragmentation.

It is necessary to end the suffering in Venezuela. Puerto Rico has reiterated to our Venezuelan brothers that they are not alone. Within its own possibilities, the island has joined the efforts to send aid there.