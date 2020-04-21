Although there are still several aspects to be clarified about the scope of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling declaring unconstitutional criminal convictions by non-unanimous juries, several lawyers in Puerto Rico received the ruling as good news in legal matters.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision contradicts Puerto Rico´s Constitution, which allows for the conviction of an individual even if the State has not convinced the entire 12-person jury on the island of its evidence. The island´s Constitution allows non-unanimous verdicts in criminal cases with a majority of at least nine jurors.

The U.S. Supreme Court's opinion addresses the unconstitutionality of non-unanimous verdicts in all 50 U.S. states. In the opinion, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the highest U.S. court ruled that, at the state level, the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which requires unanimous criminal verdicts, must be complied with.

The opinion did not make any reference to the situation in Puerto Rico, an issue brought up for discussion by the dissenting vote of Judge Samuel Alito.

This concerns the case of Evangelisto Ramos, who was convicted in June 2016 of second-degree murder, by a vote of 10 to 2, for the death of 43-year-old Trenice Fedison in Louisiana. Experts think Ramos will now be able to request a new trial. At this time, only Oregon allows convictions in criminal cases with nonunanimous verdicts.

Expectations in Puerto Rico

For criminal law attorneys Harry Anduze and Eladio Malavé, the ruling establishes the unanimous verdict as a fundamental right and will, therefore, apply to the island.

"Although they do not directly mention Puerto Rico, in determining that it is a fundamental right, it has to be applied to all Puerto Ricans, as American citizens that we all are," Anduze said.

Carmen Ana Pesante, a Criminal Law professor at the Inter American University Law School, said she would not be surprised if arguments were raised about Puerto Rico, which is under the powers of Congress.

"The decision refers to the states, they don't mention the territories, and that is the part we would have to go through," Pesante said.

Unanimity in jury votes to convict a defendant has been an issue addressed by local attorneys not only as elements of an argument in judicial appeal processes but also to the Legislative and Executive Branches.

"This is something many lawyers, including myself, have been seeking for a long time, and we have not received the attention it deserves from the Legislature or the governors,” Anduze said.

Anduze understands the issue was not addressed due to anti-crime policies that predominated in recent years and which tend to seek more convictions.

"Allegedly, a non-unanimous verdict brings more people to prison than a unanimous verdict," he said.

Some lawyers interviewed expressed doubts about the effects that the decision will have on final sentences. Malavé, for example, has a case on appeal, and one of the errors he raised is that the verdict was not unanimous.

Doubts about Implementation

For this lawyer, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling should apply to all cases that are on appeal and also to those that raised arguments regarding non-unanimous verdict as an error.

However, Malavé said that someone who did not make that initial argument, “we could say that person lost (that right) and therefore would not be entitled to a new trial."

For Pesante, requests to invalidate sentences following non-unanimous verdicts should be considered for cases where "sentences have not been final and conclusive because the cases are not life-long.” She acknowledged that the Rules of Criminal Procedure provide for appealing a final sentence, but she understands those controversies will be resolved once the reach Puerto Rican courts.

The professor said this should not trigger fear because it´s about rights. “If you are going to put someone in jail, put them in jail properly," the professor said. "This is going to lead more conscientious deliberations, a greater exchange of ideas," she added.

U.S. Supreme Court justices also raised questions about the effects of this determination on previous convictions. Justice Alito issued a dissenting opinion - joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and, in part, Elena Kagan - questioning the majority's failure to specify what will happen to serious crimes convictions that have not been unanimously decided, as in the case of Oregon, Louisiana, and even Puerto Rico.

Reduction of cases

Attorney Yesenia Villanueva, from Sociedad para la Asistencia Legal, said the U.S. Supreme Court's determination will result in an increase in jury trials and a reduction in bench trials, in which a judge makes the decision. She also said it will force prosecutors to be better prepared for their cases.

Former Justice Hiram Sánchez agreed with this analysis.

"The government's opportunity to reach a conviction, in some cases, could be more difficult because, in Puerto Rico, there is a lot of “Ay, Bendito”, (Oh, Blessed) and that includes members of the jury," he said. "There are jurors who vote based on the evidence shown to them and on the instructions by the judge, but there are other jurors who vote with their souls," he added.

In procedural terms, the former judge does not anticipate major changes because "jurors will continue to be selected the same way and the only thing is that the judge, when giving instructions to the jury, is going to have to explain to them that their verdict has to be unanimous, either to acquit or to convict.