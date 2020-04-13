Elderly people, who are at highest risk from COVID-19, particularly those in long-term care facilities, require priority attention so that they and their caregivers - estimated at 40,000 people - have the proper equipment and measures to help prevent infections.

There are about 1,000 long-term care facilities in Puerto Rico, of that total 870 have a government license. The sector, which generates 10,000 direct jobs, serves a population of 30,000 older adults, some of them with disabling physical and mental conditions. Centers have canceled family visits as a prevention measure, which adds an emotional aspect to the situation.

Owners of these centers have expressed concerns about the difficulties they face in obtaining protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, for their workers. To maintain optimal hygiene conditions, they also need disinfectant products. Some have received assistance from municipalities or the non-profit sector. The government said it is looking for alternatives to help get them the necessary equipment.

To lower costs, some of the facilities have joined together to buy the protective materials necessary to deal with the pandemic.

The situation these centers face today is just a small sample of the reality of the island's older population and its vulnerabilities.

The majority of the nearly 3,000 deaths associated with the emergency following Hurricane María were in the 65+ age group. Many died from causes associated with the lack of electricity, communications and adequate medical care. That crisis revealed deficiencies shared by some of these centers and deficiencies in government oversight.

During 2016, a year before the hurricane, over 850,000 people over the age of 60 were living on the island. Official data indicated that 36 percent lived alone. Most of those over 65 lived in poverty. Back then, Puerto Rico also saw another face of the reality that affects our older adults. By 2018, the government did not know where many of the elderly people lived and what their needs were. More than a third of the care services approved by the Family Department in November 2018 were related to older adults in hospitals. In the first weeks of 2019, half a hundred people with no identified home or family - most of them elderly - were receiving services at the Medical Center.

The January earthquakes once again showed the precarious living conditions of this population. Many of the victims, some bed-ridden, remained alone, at the mercy of the solidarity of neighbors, under tents in official or improvised camps.

According to estimates, about 10 percent of the elderly suffer from mental illnesses, such as depression and dementia, so contact with their family members is necessary.

Puerto Rico owes a debt of gratitude to these people who devoted their best years to the island.

The island needs a plan with defined strategies to protect elderly people during the health emergency to prevent tragedies such as those reported in Europe and the United States, where these centers became a focus of contagion with multiple fatalities.

Based on scientific evidence showing that elderly people are more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill or even dying from the virus, it is necessary for the government to articulate, in its emergency response plan, coordinated actions that involve communities and non-profit sectors.