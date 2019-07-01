Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares said the Department of Education will leave the management of nearly $1,5 billion in federal funds to a private entity, given the problems to oversee and guarantee the proper use of these allocations in that agency.

Rosselló Nevares, however, rejected that this decision is related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation into that agency.

According to the governor, for years Education has lacked staff appropriately trained to request and supervise the use of federal funds and also lacks information systems to efficiently monitor the allocations from the Auxiliary Secretariat of Federal Affairs.

Roselló Nevares indicated that "if no action is taken," Education could once again be on the U.S. Department of Education's list of high-risk jurisdictions, a rating it got in 2002 that limits access to federal funding.

The governor also stressed that the hiring of an external entity was an initiative his administration decided and not an imposition of federal education.

However, yesterday, the Governor showed El Nuevo Día a copy of the letter from the U.S. Department of Education indicating that they will "impose additional specific conditions" on the local agency, including the hiring of an external trustee.

"It's not a matter of not knowing what's going on. It's a matter of the office simply not working. It wasn't exercising its roles and, therefore, faced with the existence of a plan, but the lack of implementation of the plan in that area, we started to implement this (the hiring of a private entity)," he said.

"It took us a while because this is a fight against the system,” said Rosselló Nevares, indicating that "there has been a decades-long culture " of completing processes improperly.

On Saturday, the Governor announced that Education would hire an external entity to "temporarily" help in the management of federal funds, as well as to help resolve the agency’s structural deficiencies and assist in staff training.

Immediately after the announcement, a letter signed by Jim Stader, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Grants Administration of the U.S. Department of Education, requesting the hiring of an external entity, appeared in the media.

Months of Work

Rosselló Nevares said that talks on an external trustee began in October 2018, but started to move forward last February. In May, the local government presented their plans and proposals to correct “vulnerabilities” to federal agency officials and in early June, the Governor met with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to discuss the proposal.

Last Friday, the U.S. agency gave its approval to the proposal presented by the state government and will assist both in the implementation and in the hiring of an entity with experience in the field, Rosselló Nevares told El Nuevo Día yesterday.

"The action we have taken is an action that we have been pushing for a long time. We believe this is the best thing for Puerto Rico, and the result will be that our children will have access to federal government money in a more effective and transparent way," the Governor said.

Yesterday, Eligio Hernández, Secretary of Education, welcomed the hiring of the external consultant for these purposes and said that they will request more assistance from the federal government in this area.

Hernández said on social media that, for years, Education has been questioned on multiple areas that could not be corrected and admitted that the agency we will be assisted by an external firm but added that no company has been hired so far.

Rosselló Nevares said that former Education Secretary Julia Keleher originally led the effort. After she resigned in April, it was revealed that federal authorities were investigating alleged irregularities in the granting of contracts in that agency. Yanin Dieppa Perea, Assistant Secretary for Federal Affairs, is among the people who have been interrogated as part of the federal investigation.

In addition, there is an investigation into the contracts of the consulting firm BDO Puerto Rico with Education.

The Governor rejected the idea of an external trustee as a result of current investigations. "This has been going on since October, when, if memory serves me right, there were no conversations about investigations. What they do point out is that there were a series of messages to (the Office of the) Inspector General (of Federal Education), among them, from the Secretary herself, about some problems that we had to address," he said.

February reports revealed that the former secretary sent to the Office of the Inspector General, in October, the findings of an internal audit regarding alleged irregularities in a $ 16.9 million contract to revive the Tus Valores Cuentan (Your Values Count) program.

Roles still undefined

Rosselló Nevares indicated that the roles of the external entity have not been defined yet and that he will meet with federal education officials in the coming weeks to discuss that. The contractor will be selected from a list recommended by the federal agency.

Although the funding and the extension of this contract are still not clear, the Governor said it will be a competitive process that he hopes to complete before the beginning of the next federal fiscal year in October.

Unsuccessful attempts

Rosselló said that since his administration began to work on the education reform in 2017, he realized that the Auxiliary Secretariat of Federal Affairs was one of the areas that was not operating properly.

The management of federal funds has been a problematic area in Education for about two decades. The agency was placed in receivership in 2002 as a result of the scandal of former governor Pedro Rosselló´s Education Secretary Víctor Fajardo, convicted in 2000 for diverting over $ 4 million into his own pockets and into the New Progressive Party coffers.

Under the government of Sila María Calderón, in 2004, they reached a first compliance agreement with Federal Education, which was renewed in 2007 during the administration of Aníbal Acevedo Vilá. Under those agreements, Puerto Rico could receive federal funds normally.

It was not until 2009 that Education was totally excluded from the list of high-risk jurisdictions, although last year special conditions were imposed for the handling of funds following the emergency caused by Hurricane María.

When she took office in 2017, Keleher restructured several processes within Education, including the approval of contracts involving the disbursement of federal funds and contracts. To this end, she decided to consolidate different functions under the Auxiliary Secretariat of Federal Affairs, moves that were internally questioned in the last few months.

Rosselló Nevares acknowledged that these were steps to correct the deficiencies identified, but they were not enough. "It's not merely putting everyone in an office, there have to be changes in training, in personnel, you have to hire external expertise," he said.

Silence over Maldonado

Last week, federal investigations into several agencies resulted in the resignations of two officials, former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado Gautier and former Executive Director of the Health Insurance Administration Ángela Avila.

Yesterday, Rosselló Nevares said he won’t make further comments on the controversy over Maldonado Gautier’s ousting from all the positions he held in the government. He also denied that the Police investigation against the former Secretary´s son, Raúl Maldonado Nieves, was an act of persecution.

"Every citizen in Puerto Rico has the same rights and responsibilities. It is up to the authorities, to Justice, to address the claims of any citizen. What I am going to say, and in a very clear way, is that I have never given nor will I give instructions to persecute anyone. And that has to be clear," the Governor said at a press conference at the Cantera Península.

"Honestly there is a lot of work and these will be my last expressions on the subject. I will not be respondingto other chapters of this novel, I will be working to build a new Puerto Rico," he added.