The Puerto Rican Workers Union (SPT, Spanish acronym) determined that, despite approaches from the Board, the union will not negotiate with that entity.

According to the union, this decision was made considering that the agreements reached with bondholders will end up affecting the more than 12,000 workers it represents.

Roberto Pagán, president of the union and former chair of the committee created to audit the island's public debt, told El Nuevo Día that the Board contacted them a few months ago to sit at the negotiating table. However, after evaluating the proposal, they concluded that entering into dialogue with the federal entity to make concessions in the rights or claims that workers hold against the state would only make things more complicated, he said.

"What moves the Board is not the wellbeing of Puerto Rico or the workers," Pagán told El Nuevo Día while indicating that workers must negotiate directly with the government since it is government agencies that have power as employers.

However, when El Nuevo Día asked him if the government has been willing to reach understandings, Pagán admitted that neither the governor nor his officials have responded to the call of the unions to negotiate collective agreements.

However, the union leader stressed that they have made progress with the Department of Education on the issue of the 3,000 janitors who work in the agency. According to Pagán, Education has admitted that the strategy of privatizing those services is costlier than employing the workers directly. He indicated they reached an understanding so that these public employees could be retrained and become multitasking employees, that is, cleaning and minor repairs, which would result in savings for the agency.

Refusal to negotiate

"About the governor, I have to say that he has not been very open to negotiating," Pagán said.

Despite the government's negative response, he said that the solution should be to negotiate with the Board.

He recalled that the union was one of the first to raise the alarm about possible conflicts of interest among Board directors. The union also objected to the agreement in the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (COFINA, Spanish acronym).

According to Pagán, as the Board moves forward in the process of restructuring the island's debt, the actual balance of such agreements will impoverish more workers and retirees and, therefore, Puerto Rico's economic projections will also fall.

Unfavorable agreements

In the case of the Cofina agreement, Pagán said, the deal meant returning to a group of bondholders almost the entire amount they invested, while Puerto Ricans will be left with a 40-year obligation tied to the sales and use tax (SUT). And in the case of the agreement in the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the union leader added, the agreement reached will involve increasing the electric bill by 28 percent and paying the debt for the next 38 years.

"What the Board is asking, I think is too big a price. In order to negotiate with the Board, you have to force yourself to support the agreements that have been signed so far such as (PREPA) and COFINA, and in the case of the agreement with Puerto Rico´s United Public Servants Union (SPUPR, Spanish acronym), that implies renouncing the interests that workers should have earned under System 2000. They are offering to pay the principal that was deposited, but that is money that workers put out of their own pockets without any government contribution," Pagán said.

"Besides, we certainly do not agree with any cuts to pensioners, because that sector has seen changes and cuts to their benefits for more than 10 years," Pagán said about to the deal signed with the Official Retirees Committee (COR).

According to Pagán, it is incomprehensible that the Board reached the deals it signed with creditors knowing that the government will not be able to comply with them.

The union leader explained that the Board's own estimates about debt sustainability show that Puerto Rico will not have the resources to pay for these agreements, which will mean that in a short time, the government will go back into bankruptcy.

He also stressed that the agreement with certain General Obligations bondholders contemplates leaving only 9 cents to pay the central government's obligations that are not bonds.