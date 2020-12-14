The Pedro Pierlusi administration will ask the U.S. Treasury for a period of three years to eliminate the tax on foreign corporations and give way to a new tax on that sector creditable at the federal level, said Treasury Secretary, Francisco Parés Alicea.

The decision is one of the most important changes in recent public and tax policy since the so-called 4 percent tax has been the source of most of the money the Treasury has collected over the past 10 years and essentially helped prevent the total collapse of public finances.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Parés Alicea said that the request to the federal Treasury is one of the first tasks Governor-elect Pierluisi asked him and revealed that next month he will begin to restructure the agency.

”We certainly have to reach the level of digitalization we achieved in the Internal Revenue area. The other two main areas in the Department, which are the Treasury and Central Accounting areas, must reach that level of digitalization,” the official said.

PUBLICIDAD

The 4 percent transition

Parés Alicea, who will remain in the Treasury Department at Pierluisi’s request, said that before the end of the year, he will write to the U.S. Treasury to ensure that regulations aimed at changing the tax on multinational corporations operating outside the U.S. include “a transition period” from the 4 percent tax to a contribution on income that would be credited at the federal level.

He said the goal is to achieve an extension of the tax rate for three tax years from the date the federal Internal Revenue Service approves the new regulations.

There will two other efforts. The first one will be an analysis of the tax changes that will be adopted so the government can renegotiate the tax decrees with the companies that pay the tax. Once this analysis is completed, the government will seek to renegotiate the current decrees, with the objective of “equalizing” the tax that would be charged to companies in the same economic sector.

There are about thirty multinational corporations on the island, mostly pharmaceutical companies, subject to this tax. However, in this microcosm of companies, less than a dozen contribute almost 80 percent of the 4 percent tax revenues.

The 4 percent tax was created during the Luis G. Fortuño administration, in an attempt to finance the tax reform that was approved back then.

Since its creation, this tax has supported almost a fifth of the General Fund and has collected, in 10 years, a little less than the Sales and Use Tax (IVU) has done in 17.

PUBLICIDAD

According to the Treasury, between fiscal years 2011 and 2020, the tax raised some $17.861 billion. Since its implementation in the fiscal year 2007 until last June, the IVU had collected some $20,263 billion.

Parés Alicea said the administration’s goal is to achieve a tax structure “that is not voluntary” and compatible with section 901 of the federal Internal Revenue Code. But the task is not simple. In addition to this tax, the manufacturing sector - which many claim does not pay enough taxes - already provides some $340 million in income taxes and another $530 million in royalties, a kind of compensation for global sales of drugs and devices manufactured on the island.

In that sense, Parés Alicea said the changes to be adopted should seek not to affect manufacturing operations subject to the tax, but that in line with new federal provisions should expand the manufacturing sector in Puerto Rico.

Restructuring the Treasury

On the other hand, Parés Alicea indicated that the time has come for the government to update and standardize its accounting and financial operations.

In short, it is about complying with one of the demands by the Oversight Board: the creation of a logistics and human infrastructure that will be in charge of government accounting, facilitating agencies to balance their bank accounts on time, apply new regulations, and complete financial statements on time, an effort that would be led by Puerto Rico’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Noting that he never anticipated that his professional career would take him to the head of the Treasury Department just at the peak of Puerto Rico’s political and fiscal crisis, Parés Alicea revealed that he accepted Pierlusi’s request to remain in office because he understands the island’s recovery will largely depend on sound public finances management.

PUBLICIDAD

Parés Alicea said that, generally, there are resignations at agencies in a change of administrations, but he declined to offer details about how and who will make up his new team. “The Department has a structure (which dates back to 1996-97) and an organizational structure, but with half of the employees. Well, we have to compact this organizational structure to our current reality and needs,” said Parés Alicea, adding that now that the agency shows clear progress in tax collection thanks to the Unified System of Internal Revenue (SURI, Spanish acronym), they will bet on technology for other operations, such as cash management and government accounting.