Latin music has been one of the responsible for this growth in the United States, thanks to artists such as the “Safaera” singer, who is on the highest scale with interactions from one to 10,000 million streams
July 18, 2024 - 12:55 PM
Latin music has been one of the responsible for this growth in the United States, thanks to artists such as the “Safaera” singer, who is on the highest scale with interactions from one to 10,000 million streams
July 18, 2024 - 12:55 PM
Listening to music through different electronic platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music or SoundCloud, among many others, has been growing steadily for many years now. However, in the first months of 2024 a pattern has been seen in these services, especially when talking about Latin music in general, led by urban music.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: