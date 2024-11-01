There are only 700 bottles of The Macallan Horizon in the world and five belong to wealthy Puerto Rican collectors
November 1, 2024 - 11:50 AM
There are only 700 bottles of The Macallan Horizon in the world and five belong to wealthy Puerto Rican collectors
November 1, 2024 - 11:50 AM
In 2022, one of the world’s most admired and awarded single malt whiskies, The Macallan, and the luxury car manufacturer Bentley Motors, presented the prototype of their first collaboration under the name The Macallan Horizon. The final result would be a special edition that would unite the experience of both brands in their quest for uncompromising excellence.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: