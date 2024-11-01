Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
1 de noviembre de 2024
76°lluvia fuerte
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Bottle of The Macallan valued at $54,000 arrives in Puerto Rico

There are only 700 bottles of The Macallan Horizon in the world and five belong to wealthy Puerto Rican collectors

November 1, 2024 - 11:50 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Macallan Horizon breaks with all conventions in an exercise of innovation, traditional craftsmanship and beauty. (Alejandro Granadillo)
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
By Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidajomar.rivera@gfrmedia.com

In 2022, one of the world’s most admired and awarded single malt whiskies, The Macallan, and the luxury car manufacturer Bentley Motors, presented the prototype of their first collaboration under the name The Macallan Horizon. The final result would be a special edition that would unite the experience of both brands in their quest for uncompromising excellence.

RELATED
Tags
Whiskey
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño
Jomar José Rivera CedeñoArrow Icon
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño es periodista con ocho años de experiencia. Desde que llegó a GFR Media, ha laborado en diferentes áreas de la empresa, como el Departamento Comercial, donde laboró...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 1 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: