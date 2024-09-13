Cardi B becomes a mother for the third time

Singer Cardi B became a mother for the third time as she welcomed a baby girl.

The artist was the one who confirmed the birth of her baby last Saturday, September 7, 2024, after sharing some photos of the baby girl’s arrival in the hospital with her ex-husband Offset and their two children: six-year-old girl Kulture and three-year-old boy Wave in the hospital.

The images show Cardi B smiling with her baby in her arms on a hospital bed.

The post carries the message “The cutest little thing 🌸🌸 7/9/24 💖💖💖💖,” the rapper wrote in reference to the baby’s birth date.

The artist shared other photos and videos in which the baby’s father can be seen cradling the new member of the family. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset at the end of July this year. The news was announced on August 1, 2024.

The artist’s children, in particular Kulture was able to hold the little sister in her arms, while the artist looked with love and tenderness to her two daughters.

It is unknown if after the birth of the baby the couple could experience any possible reconciliation.

Cardi B y Offset (Evan Agostini)

