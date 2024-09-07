Those in charge of bringing Wapa Television and Telemundo programming to life recall events that marked their careers
September 7, 2024 - 6:13 PM
Seventy years after the arrival of television in Puerto Rico, there have been many changes that this important means of communication has gone through while adapting to new technologies to maintain its relevance. Of this, not only the talents of the programs nor the reporters of the newscasts have been witnesses, but also the workers who for many are anonymous, and who have also been part of history.
