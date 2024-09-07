Opinión
7 de septiembre de 2024
prima:From Humberto Vidal to “Súper Sábados”: the “magic” behind boricua television

Those in charge of bringing Wapa Television and Telemundo programming to life recall events that marked their careers

September 7, 2024 - 6:13 PM

Photographic composition showing first the explosion that occurred at Humberto Vidal in 1996, and the production of “Súper Sábados” in the 1970s. Both transmissions represented a challenge for the workers behind the cameras. (GFR Media)
Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
By Bárbara Sepúlveda Núñez
Periodista de Entretenimientobarbara.sepulveda@gfrmedia.com
Editor's note
This installment is part of a series of special reports commemorating 70 years of Puerto Rican television, highlighting its rich history, from its pioneers to the emblematic telenovelas, game shows and comedy programs that have marked several generations.

Seventy years after the arrival of television in Puerto Rico, there have been many changes that this important means of communication has gone through while adapting to new technologies to maintain its relevance. Of this, not only the talents of the programs nor the reporters of the newscasts have been witnesses, but also the workers who for many are anonymous, and who have also been part of history.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: