Raúl Juliá
4 de octubre de 2024
Oscar D’León postpones concert in Puerto Rico due to health concerns

The artist will not be able to perform on Saturday, October 5, at the Coca-Cola Music Hall

October 4, 2024 - 11:02 AM

Oscar D' León is 81 years old. (Xavier Araújo)
Damaris Hernández Mercado
Damaris Hernández Mercado
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidadamaris.hernandez@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: Today only, Claro is sponsoring free all content for El Nuevo Día subscribers. Starting Saturday, this content will become exclusive again. If you want to support responsible journalism, subscribe here.

RELATED

The concert of singer and musician Oscar D’León scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall had to be rescheduled for a new date due to a health problem suffered by the artist, announced Producciones Rosalis Torres.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

The show will now take place on Sunday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. The production of the show in Puerto Rico limited itself to expressing that the change of date is due to health reasons of the artist, without specifying details.

“We regret the inconveniences that this change may cause, however, we are in solidarity with our artist and we grant this space so that he can be in optimal conditions to delight his audience on the new date,” said producer Rosalis Torres in written statements.

Torres urged the singer’s followers to stay tuned to the social networks of RTF Productions, Rosalis Torres, Ticketera and Coca-Cola Music Hall for updates and more information about the new concert date.

“Oscar is still as enthusiastic and ready to make his audience on the island dance and enjoy,” added Torres.

The companies in charge of ticket sales will contact customers to inform them about the procedure for a change of date or refund.

“We are grateful for the public’s understanding and support in this situation, especially for the affection that the Island has for Oscar,” she concluded.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Damaris Hernández Mercado
Damaris Hernández Mercado
Natural de Naranjito, Damaris Hernández Mercado inició labores en la industria de las comunicaciones en Puerto Rico en 2000. Ha laborado por más de dos décadas para El Nuevo Día de...
