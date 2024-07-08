The play will be presented on July 13 and 14 at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce
As part of the celebration of the Junte Boricua event, the theatrical production “Tesoro borincano” will take place, aimed at the whole family and is full of history, dance and visual elements that will transport the audience to relive great eras of Puerto Rican music. The piece will be presented on July 13 and 14, 2024 at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce.
