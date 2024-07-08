Opinión
8 de julio de 2024
prima:“Tesoro borincano”, a play that will take audiences back to great eras of Puerto Rican music

The play will be presented on July 13 and 14 at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce

July 8, 2024 - 5:03 PM

"Tesoro borincano" es una producción de la compañía Talleres Danza Teatro, de Caguas.
"Tesoro Borincano" is a production of the company Talleres Danza Teatro, from Caguas. (Suministrada)
Francisco Javier Díaz
By Francisco Javier Díaz
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidafrancisco.diaz@gfrmedia.com

As part of the celebration of the Junte Boricua event, the theatrical production “Tesoro borincano” will take place, aimed at the whole family and is full of history, dance and visual elements that will transport the audience to relive great eras of Puerto Rican music. The piece will be presented on July 13 and 14, 2024 at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce.

