Although many municipalities have public libraries, a harsh reality that these spaces have faced over the years is that not all of them are places of popular use. Another challenge, of course, comes in the form of the resources they receive for the creation of community outreach programs, in addition to the lack of librarians and trained staff to meet the needs of the people who come to their rooms. Finally, possibly one of the biggest challenges facing these spaces is the lack of a library culture in the country, as many people do not come into contact with them until they reach university level or, hopefully, if their schools had them.