Raúl Juliá
6 de enero de 2025
prima:Towards the library of the future: how a record of these public spaces in Puerto Rico aims to transform them

The Libraries Without Borders project will work closely with communities to identify their needs and how libraries can serve them

January 5, 2025 - 8:25 PM

To combat the backwardness faced by the country's libraries, a group of people has managed to shape a version of the Libraries Without Borders program for Puerto Rico, which seeks to create a registry of libraries and identify their needs and those of the members of their communities. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

Although many municipalities have public libraries, a harsh reality that these spaces have faced over the years is that not all of them are places of popular use. Another challenge, of course, comes in the form of the resources they receive for the creation of community outreach programs, in addition to the lack of librarians and trained staff to meet the needs of the people who come to their rooms. Finally, possibly one of the biggest challenges facing these spaces is the lack of a library culture in the country, as many people do not come into contact with them until they reach university level or, hopefully, if their schools had them.

Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
