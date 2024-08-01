It is extremely tempting to begin a review of “Trap,” the new feature film from M. Night Shyamalan that Warner Brothers is releasing in theaters this Thursday, by declaring it the most original film of the summer. It’s more important to make it clear that this distinction goes to Shyamalan’s impressive level of execution as director and screenwriter and the risk-taking, unpredictable performance in the lead role, not because it’s one of the few films this season that isn’t a sequel, remake or reboot.